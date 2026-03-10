Posted in | News | New Product

ABB’s Uras26 Now Integrated Into Gröger & Obst’s Online TOC Analysis Systems

German company Gröger & Obst specializes in developing and manufacturing instruments for gas and water analysis. A key customer approached Gröger & Obst with a request to equip their online Total Organic Carbon (TOC) analyzer with an ABB non-dispersive infrared detector (NDIR), replacing a competitor solution.

Gröger & Obst systems are used across a wide range of industries, including

  • Sewage and industrial wastewater treatment
  • Chemical industry (process water monitoring)
  • Drinking water facilities
  • Airports and refineries (surface water monitoring)
When a key customer approached Gröger & Obst with a request to equip their online TOC analyzer with an ABB NDIR, this initiated a collaboration to evaluate whether ABB’s Uras26 could be successfully integrated into the Gröger & Obst solution. As the key customer's main application is monitoring ultrapure water, very low detection limits were required.

The challenge

TOC analysis is a key technique for assessing the amount of organic matter present in water in industries where continuous water monitoring is essential for quality control, environmental protection, and operational efficiency. 

One widely used method employs a high-temperature combustion process, where the sample water is continuously injected into a furnace operating typically at temperatures of 850?°C. In this environment, organic carbon compounds are quantitatively oxidized to carbon dioxide (CO2) in the presence of oxygen and catalyst. The resulting CO2 is then transported with a carrier gas through a drying stage into an NDIR detector, which quantifies the carbon content. Additionally, the total bound nitrogen (TNb) can be determined by measuring the nitric oxide (NO) concentration.

Typical applications of this method include monitoring the wastewater treatment stages in sewage and industrial wastewater treatment plants, monitoring drinking and process water, as well as monitoring surface water of airports and refineries.

Online TOC analysis systems must comply with the standard test methods defined in DIN EN 1484 for measuring organic carbon in drinking water, groundwater, surface water, seawater, and wastewater. This standard specifies the quantification of total (TC), organic (TOC), inorganic (TIC) or dissolved organic carbon (DOC) content in water samples in the concentration range of 0.3 mg/l to 1,000 mg/l. For the optional determination of total bound nitrogen (TNb), DIN 38409 Part 27 for TNb determination applies.

The solution

Gröger & Obst had been exploring alternative NDIR manufacturers for some time, and the company founder, Mr. Gröger, was already familiar with Uras26. This early technical understanding made it easy for ABB and Gröger & Obst to collaborate and validate the integration approach.

Uras26 proved to be a strong fit for online TOC systems. During testing with Gröger & Obst’s key customer, it delivered consistently positive results. Integration into the existing TOC solution was straightforward, and its wide range of communication and data transmission options proved particularly attractive for system manufacturers.

Additional factors that convinced the customer included:

  • Reliable performance and measurement stability
  • Good and fast collaboration with ABB sales and technical support
  • The advantage of a device manufactured in Germany
ABB’s URAS26 during manufacturing

ABB’s URAS26 during manufacturing. Image Credit: ABB

The outcome

After successful joint evaluation, Gröger & Obst decided to adopt the Uras26 as a standard detector option in their online TOC analyzers. The solution fully meets DIN EN 1484 requirements and satisfied the performance expectations of their key customer.

Today, Gröger & Obst can offer their customers a new, reliable, and standards compliant TOC measurement solution based on ABB’s Uras26.

Source:

ABB

