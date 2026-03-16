University Research Grants 2025 Europe

Alicat® Europe is pleased to announce the winners of the 2025 University Grant Program, a regional initiative designed to support cutting-edge research across Germany and the Netherlands in fields related to flow and pressure control, hydrogen energy, and scientific instrumentation. This year, we received over 40 high-quality submissions from university labs and research groups. Each proposal showcased impactful research aimed at building a safer, cleaner, and healthier world. The diversity and quality of the applications were exceptional, highlighting the strength of Europe’s scientific community and the vital role of precise flow and pressure control in modern research.

Two Projects Selected for €5,000 Equipment Grants

Due to the unexpectedly high volume of outstanding submissions, and as part of our ongoing commitment to academic research and environmental innovation, Alicat Europe decided to award not just one but two grants of up to €5,000 each in Alicat device instrumentation. All submissions were carefully reviewed by a dedicated panel and evaluated on four core criteria: scientific merit, innovation, real-world impact, and alignment Alicat’s technical capabilities. The two selected projects rose to the top for their rigorous scientific foundations and creative, feasible approaches to addressing global challenges.

Collaborative Hydrogen Emissions Measurement Campaign – Utrecht University (Netherlands). Pioneering mobile detection of hydrogen leaks across industrial sites in Europe to quantify H 2 emissions and support safer, cleaner hydrogen deployment. The granted unit is a Mass Flow Controller – 100 SLPM, which will be used as a tracer gas for quantifying unknown emissions in the field. N 2 O is released at a constant rate to calculate the emission rate of the target gas.

Pioneering mobile detection of hydrogen leaks across industrial sites in Europe to quantify H emissions and support safer, cleaner hydrogen deployment. The granted unit is a Mass Flow Controller – 100 SLPM, which will be used as a tracer gas for quantifying unknown emissions in the field. N O is released at a constant rate to calculate the emission rate of the target gas. Plasma Electrochemistry for Organic Synthesis and PFAS Valorisation – DWI Leibniz Institute & RWTH Aachen University (Germany). Developing predictive plasma electrochemistry methods to convert persistent pollutants into valuable chemicals, advancing sustainable synthesis and environmental remediation. The granted unit is a Mass Flow Controller – 0 – 200 SLPM, which will be used for flow control of argon and nitrogen gas in plasma-liquid interface experiments.

Both projects demonstrated exceptional potential to advance their respective fields. Their innovative methodologies and measurable impact reflect Alicat’s mission to empower researchers with the tools they need to accelerate discovery. We look forward to seeing how Alicat instruments will contribute to their next steps.

Celebrating Research Diversity

The 2025 program showcased an impressive variety of topics, spanning the full spectrum of scientific innovation, including:

Renewable Energy and Clean Combustion : Hydrogen leak mapping, turbine stabilization, and low-NOx burner physics

: Hydrogen leak mapping, turbine stabilization, and low-NOx burner physics Sustainable Chemistry and Catalysis : Electrosynthesis of N/S/P chemicals, low-energy ammonia synthesis, plasma electrochemistry

: Electrosynthesis of N/S/P chemicals, low-energy ammonia synthesis, plasma electrochemistry Advanced Materials and Quantum Systems : Ferrimagnetic spintronics, quantum metrology and sensing, thin-film composite membranes

: Ferrimagnetic spintronics, quantum metrology and sensing, thin-film composite membranes Environmental and Biological Systems : Plant flooding mechanosensing, dipteran flight energetics, microalgae photobioreactors

: Plant flooding mechanosensing, dipteran flight energetics, microalgae photobioreactors Process and Manufacturing Innovation: Hybrid 3D printing, minimum-quantity lubrication, gas-phase laser microprinting

These projects illustrate how researchers across Europe are using mass flow and pressure control to drive forward progress in energy, environment, and technology.

Alicat’s Commitment to Academic Research

“Alicat deeply values scientific research and innovation. Founded by engineers and researchers, we take pride in supporting the scientific community with precision instruments that enable discovery and progress. We’re inspired by the quality and ambition of all the projects submitted,” said Yagiz Abis, Applications Engineer for Universities at Alicat Europe. “It’s a privilege to support researchers across Europe who are tackling important scientific and engineering challenges.” To all applicants, thank you for sharing your research with us. The Alicat Europe University Grant will continue to foster collaboration and empower research teams working toward a more sustainable and innovative future.