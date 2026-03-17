Advancing Hydrogen Diffusivity Measurement with ITDMS in Hiden Analytical’s TDSLab-6 Series

Accurate measurement of hydrogen diffusivity is vital for understanding and mitigating hydrogen embrittlement in materials. The TDSLab-6 system from Hiden Analytical, featuring Isothermal Desorption Mass Spectroscopy (ITDS), offers a reliable and precise method for this purpose. This system, formerly known as the TPD Workstation, is part of the TDSLab series and provides significant advantages over traditional electropermeation (EP) methods.

TDSLab-6 System. Image Credit: Hiden Analytical

The Importance of Hydrogen Diffusivity

Hydrogen diffusivity is crucial in assessing how materials behave in hydrogen-rich environments. Proper measurement ensures the integrity and safety of materials used in industries such as energy storage and transportation.

How ITDS Enhances the TDSLab-6 System

The ITDS technique delivers improved accuracy and repeatability in hydrogen diffusivity measurements. Compared to EP techniques, ITDS reduces variability, resulting in more consistent data. The system’s ability to operate under ultra-high vacuum conditions at a set temperature further enhances measurement precision.

Case Study: Cold-Rolled Pure Iron

A recent study highlighted the effectiveness of ITDS in measuring hydrogen diffusivity in cold-rolled pure iron. The TDSLab-6 system produced less variable and more reliable results than EP methods, demonstrating the benefits of ITDS in research settings.

Key Advantages of the TDSLab-6 System

High Accuracy: Precise measurement with reduced errors.

Precise measurement with reduced errors. Consistency: The system provides repeatable results, addressing the common issues found in hydrogen permeation tests.

The system provides repeatable results, addressing the common issues found in hydrogen permeation tests. Versatility: Suitable for various materials, including those with fast hydrogen diffusion rates.

Suitable for various materials, including those with fast hydrogen diffusion rates. Ease of Use: The TDSLab-6 is designed to deliver reliable data with minimal operational complexity.

Conclusion

The ITDS technique using Hiden Analytical’s TDSLab-6 series represents a significant advancement in hydrogen diffusivity measurement. Offering improved accuracy and consistency, this system is an essential tool for researchers working with materials in hydrogen-rich environments.

Call to Action

Discover how the TDSLab-6 system can enhance your hydrogen diffusivity research. Contact us today to learn more or arrange a demonstration.