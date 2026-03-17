Posted in | News | Materials Testing | New Product

Advancing Hydrogen Diffusivity Measurement with ITDMS in Hiden Analytical’s TDSLab-6 Series

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Accurate measurement of hydrogen diffusivity is vital for understanding and mitigating hydrogen embrittlement in materials. The TDSLab-6 system from Hiden Analytical, featuring Isothermal Desorption Mass Spectroscopy (ITDS), offers a reliable and precise method for this purpose. This system, formerly known as the TPD Workstation, is part of the TDSLab series and provides significant advantages over traditional electropermeation (EP) methods.

TDSLab-6 System. Image Credit: Hiden Analytical

The Importance of Hydrogen Diffusivity

Hydrogen diffusivity is crucial in assessing how materials behave in hydrogen-rich environments. Proper measurement ensures the integrity and safety of materials used in industries such as energy storage and transportation.

How ITDS Enhances the TDSLab-6 System

The ITDS technique delivers improved accuracy and repeatability in hydrogen diffusivity measurements. Compared to EP techniques, ITDS reduces variability, resulting in more consistent data. The system’s ability to operate under ultra-high vacuum conditions at a set temperature further enhances measurement precision.

Case Study: Cold-Rolled Pure Iron

A recent study highlighted the effectiveness of ITDS in measuring hydrogen diffusivity in cold-rolled pure iron. The TDSLab-6 system produced less variable and more reliable results than EP methods, demonstrating the benefits of ITDS in research settings.

Key Advantages of the TDSLab-6 System

  • High Accuracy: Precise measurement with reduced errors.
  • Consistency: The system provides repeatable results, addressing the common issues found in hydrogen permeation tests.
  • Versatility: Suitable for various materials, including those with fast hydrogen diffusion rates.
  • Ease of Use: The TDSLab-6 is designed to deliver reliable data with minimal operational complexity.

Conclusion

The ITDS technique using Hiden Analytical’s TDSLab-6 series represents a significant advancement in hydrogen diffusivity measurement. Offering improved accuracy and consistency, this system is an essential tool for researchers working with materials in hydrogen-rich environments.

Call to Action

Discover how the TDSLab-6 system can enhance your hydrogen diffusivity research. Contact us today to learn more or arrange a demonstration.

Source:

Hiden Analytical

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Hiden Analytical. (2026, March 17). Advancing Hydrogen Diffusivity Measurement with ITDMS in Hiden Analytical’s TDSLab-6 Series. AZoM. Retrieved on March 17, 2026 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65277.

  • MLA

    Hiden Analytical. "Advancing Hydrogen Diffusivity Measurement with ITDMS in Hiden Analytical’s TDSLab-6 Series". AZoM. 17 March 2026. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65277>.

  • Chicago

    Hiden Analytical. "Advancing Hydrogen Diffusivity Measurement with ITDMS in Hiden Analytical’s TDSLab-6 Series". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65277. (accessed March 17, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Hiden Analytical. 2026. Advancing Hydrogen Diffusivity Measurement with ITDMS in Hiden Analytical’s TDSLab-6 Series. AZoM, viewed 17 March 2026, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65277.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Hiden Analytical

See all content from Hiden Analytical

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback