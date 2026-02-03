Hiden Analytical Showcases Key Features of the ECL Series for Real-Time Electrochemical Discovery

Following the successful launch of the ECL Series, Hiden Analytical is highlighting the core features that make this electrochemical toolkit a powerful platform for HPR-40 DEMS users engaged in real-time analysis of gases and volatile species in electrochemical research.

Image Credit: Hiden Analytical

Designed as a family of versatile electrochemical accessories – including the ECL-Static, ECL-Insight and ECL-Probe – the ECL Series works with the HPR-40 DEMS to support both fundamental and applied electrochemistry across a wide range of research areas.

Versatile System Compatible with Multiple Cells and Inlets

At the heart of the ECL Series is versatility. The system is designed to work with multiple electrochemical cells and inlet configurations, allowing researchers to tailor their setup to different experiment types and sample environments.

Whether using the configurable ECL-Static cell, the direct electrode-to-MS connection of the ECL-Insight, or the fully immersible ECL-Probe for dissolved gas studies, users can switch between configurations while maintaining stable, high-quality mass spectrometric measurements.

Compatible with Sputtered and Electrodeposited Working Electrodes

The ECL Series supports both sputtered and electrodeposited working electrodes, giving researchers the flexibility to evaluate a wide range of catalyst formats and surface treatments.

This compatibility makes it straightforward to compare different electrode preparations under identical conditions, helping electrochemists to optimize materials for applications such as CO 2 reduction, fuel cell diagnostics, electrocatalyst development and battery research.

Integrated, Intuitive Software with Full Data Synchronization

The ECL Series is controlled via integrated, intuitive software that synchronizes electrochemical parameters with mass spectrometric data in real time. By aligning current, potential and gas concentration within a single timeline, the system enables researchers to directly correlate reaction conditions with product formation. This simplifies data interpretation and accelerates method development for both routine measurements and advanced studies.

Turnkey System – Ready for Immediate Experiments

When paired with the HPR-40 DEMS, the ECL Series provides a fully integrated, experiment-ready setup. The hardware, inlets and control software are designed to work together as a complete workflow, helping to minimize setup time and simplify day-to-day operation.

Real-Time Insight, Accessible to More Researchers

“With the ECL Series, our goal was to combine versatile hardware with an accessible, integrated workflow,” said Jim Melling, Senior Applications Specialist at Hiden Analytical. “By bringing together multiple cell options, flexible electrode compatibility and synchronized data acquisition, we’re making advanced electrochemical mass spectrometry easier to implement in everyday research.”