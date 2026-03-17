Posted in | News | Materials Research | New Product

Alemnis Vacuum Transfer Module Enables Mechanical Testing of Air-Sensitive Materials

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Handling air-sensitive materials such as lithium-ion battery compounds or reactive metals presents a significant challenge for researchers. Even short exposure to ambient atmosphere during sample transfer can cause oxidation, contamination, or surface degradation that affects experimental results.

Alemnis AG introduces the Vacuum Transfer Module (VTM), a compact solution that enables safe transfer of samples between gloveboxes, vacuum chambers, and scanning electron microscopes (SEM) while preserving surface integrity.

Safe Sample Transfer Without Atmospheric Exposure

The Vacuum Transfer Module is designed to maintain controlled conditions during sample handling.

A compact sealed enclosure maintains vacuum or controlled atmosphere for up to 60 minutes, enabling safe transfer between preparation and analysis environments.

This allows users to:

  • Transfer samples directly from glovebox to SEM
  • Prevent oxidation and surface degradation
  • Maintain clean and controlled handling
  • Return samples to protected conditions after testing

Two electronic controllers simplify operation: one controller can remain inside the glovebox, while the second operates the module externally.

Flexible Operation for Advanced Microscopy Workflows

Two electronic controllers support smooth integration into laboratory environments. One controller can remain permanently installed inside the glovebox, while the second operates the module externally.

The VTM can be used in two different configurations:

As an ASA Add-On

  • Enables in-situ mechanical testing on air-sensitive materials

As a Standalone Platform

  • SEM imaging
  • EBSD and EDS analysis with full angular flexibility
  • Focused Ion Beam (FIB) preparation for TEM lamellae
  • Electrical nanoprobing compatible with Imina Technologies systems

The tubular design of the system enables short working distances, making it well suited for advanced microscopy applications.

Applications for Air-Sensitive Materials Research

This capability is particularly valuable for battery development, advanced metallic materials, and other oxidation-sensitive systems, where preserving the original surface state is essential for accurate measurements.

Typical applications include:

  • Cathode and anode materials for lithium-ion batteries
  • Reactive metallic systems
  • Advanced laser materials
  • Oxidation-prone or moisture-sensitive samples

By maintaining controlled conditions from sample preparation to characterization, the VTM enables more reliable measurement and analysis of sensitive materials.

Video Credit: Alemnis AG

Source:

Alemnis AG

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Alemnis AG. (2026, March 17). Alemnis Vacuum Transfer Module Enables Mechanical Testing of Air-Sensitive Materials. AZoM. Retrieved on March 17, 2026 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65278.

  • MLA

    Alemnis AG. "Alemnis Vacuum Transfer Module Enables Mechanical Testing of Air-Sensitive Materials". AZoM. 17 March 2026. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65278>.

  • Chicago

    Alemnis AG. "Alemnis Vacuum Transfer Module Enables Mechanical Testing of Air-Sensitive Materials". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65278. (accessed March 17, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Alemnis AG. 2026. Alemnis Vacuum Transfer Module Enables Mechanical Testing of Air-Sensitive Materials. AZoM, viewed 17 March 2026, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65278.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Alemnis AG

See all content from Alemnis AG

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback