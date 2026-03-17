Alemnis Vacuum Transfer Module Enables Mechanical Testing of Air-Sensitive Materials

Handling air-sensitive materials such as lithium-ion battery compounds or reactive metals presents a significant challenge for researchers. Even short exposure to ambient atmosphere during sample transfer can cause oxidation, contamination, or surface degradation that affects experimental results.

Alemnis AG introduces the Vacuum Transfer Module (VTM), a compact solution that enables safe transfer of samples between gloveboxes, vacuum chambers, and scanning electron microscopes (SEM) while preserving surface integrity.

Safe Sample Transfer Without Atmospheric Exposure

The Vacuum Transfer Module is designed to maintain controlled conditions during sample handling.

A compact sealed enclosure maintains vacuum or controlled atmosphere for up to 60 minutes, enabling safe transfer between preparation and analysis environments.

This allows users to:

Transfer samples directly from glovebox to SEM

Prevent oxidation and surface degradation

Maintain clean and controlled handling

Return samples to protected conditions after testing

Two electronic controllers simplify operation: one controller can remain inside the glovebox, while the second operates the module externally.

Flexible Operation for Advanced Microscopy Workflows

Two electronic controllers support smooth integration into laboratory environments. One controller can remain permanently installed inside the glovebox, while the second operates the module externally.

The VTM can be used in two different configurations:

As an ASA Add-On

Enables in-situ mechanical testing on air-sensitive materials

As a Standalone Platform

SEM imaging

EBSD and EDS analysis with full angular flexibility

Focused Ion Beam (FIB) preparation for TEM lamellae

Electrical nanoprobing compatible with Imina Technologies systems

The tubular design of the system enables short working distances, making it well suited for advanced microscopy applications.

Applications for Air-Sensitive Materials Research

This capability is particularly valuable for battery development, advanced metallic materials, and other oxidation-sensitive systems, where preserving the original surface state is essential for accurate measurements.

Typical applications include:

Cathode and anode materials for lithium-ion batteries

Reactive metallic systems

Advanced laser materials

Oxidation-prone or moisture-sensitive samples

By maintaining controlled conditions from sample preparation to characterization, the VTM enables more reliable measurement and analysis of sensitive materials.

Video Credit: Alemnis AG