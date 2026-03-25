Citrine Informatics and ANZAPLAN Collaborate to Accelerate Economically Optimized Mineral Processing Using AI

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and HIRSCHAU, Germany - Citrine Informatics, the leader in AI for materials and chemicals innovation, and ANZAPLAN GmbH, a global specialist in critical minerals process development, today announced a collaboration using artificial intelligence to accelerate the design of economically optimized processing routes for mineral resources.

ANZAPLAN is leveraging Citrine’s AI platform to analyze complex interactions between ore composition, processing pathways, and regional economic factors to identify optimal process flowsheets earlier in development. The approach helps determine which processing routes are most viable by considering not only the purity and performance of the final product but also location-specific cost structures and the mineralogical impurities present in different ore deposits.

Traditional process development typically evaluates technical performance first and only later incorporates economic considerations, often leading to long iteration cycles and suboptimal outcomes. By contrast, the AI-driven approach simultaneously evaluates material characteristics, processing methods, and location-specific economics to identify the most economically advantageous process from the start.

By combining ANZAPLAN’s extensive domain expertise and process data with Citrine’s materials AI capabilities, ANZAPLAN are supporting customers accelerate feasibility studies, reduce experimental effort, and move faster toward scalable production.

“Materials innovation today requires navigating an enormous landscape of possibilities across chemistry, manufacturing, cost, and supply,” said Greg Mulholland, CEO of Citrine Informatics. “This collaboration shows how AI can unlock faster, smarter process development across the materials and chemical industries.”

“Process development for mineral resources is inherently complex because the optimal solution depends on many interacting variables,” said Reiner Haus, Managing Director at ANZAPLAN GmbH. “With AI, we can simultaneously consider feed material properties, process options, and regional economic factors to design flowsheets tailored to each specific deposit and project location. This allows us to move faster, reduce testing effort, and deliver more robust and economically optimized solutions for our customers.”

The collaboration highlights a broader shift toward data-driven process design in the materials and chemicals industries. By applying AI companies can rapidly explore alternative processing routes, quantify tradeoffs, and identify the most economically and technically viable paths to production.

About Citrine Informatics

Citrine Informatics provides an AI platform that accelerates materials and chemicals development by enabling organizations to capture experimental data, build predictive models, and optimize formulations and processes. Leading companies across chemicals, advanced materials, and manufacturing use Citrine’s platform to reduce development timelines, improve product performance, and bring innovations to market faster.

About ANZAPLAN

ANZAPLAN, part of the Dorfner Group, is a leading engineering and consulting company specializing in industrial minerals, advanced materials, and process development. The company provides laboratory services, pilot testing, and process engineering expertise to support resource projects and materials innovation worldwide.