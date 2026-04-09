The Advanced Materials Show Launches Scale-Up Accelerator to Fast-Track Commercialization of Next-Generation Materials

The Advanced Materials Show has launched The Scale-Up Accelerator, a high-impact program designed to bridge the gap between R&D and commercialization for next-generation materials innovators.

Image Credit: The Advanced Materials Show

Taking place on 8th & 9th July 2026 at The NEC, Birmingham, The Scale-Up Accelerator will connect ready-to-scale innovators with a network of Industry Partners, companies with investors, and technology scouts actively seeking breakthrough technologies.

Image Credit: The Advanced Materials Show

Serving as a platform for companies that have moved beyond prototype stage but require partnerships to achieve commercial scale, the program provides a clear route to market for advanced materials spanning nanomaterials, composites, polymers, ceramics, and functional metals.

Image Credit: The Advanced Materials Show

A Platform Designed to Accelerate Growth

The Scale-Up Accelerator has been specifically developed to fast-track high-potential innovators by creating meaningful connections with potential customers, investors and strategic partners.

Image Credit: The Advanced Materials Show

Participating Innovators benefit from:

Scale-Up Pavilion – Subsidized exhibition stands providing high-visibility positioning within the show

– Subsidized exhibition stands providing high-visibility positioning within the show Scale-Up Gallery – Framed technology displays with voting from Industry Partners and event attendees to potentially win “Best New Technology”.

– Framed technology displays with voting from Industry Partners and event attendees to potentially win “Best New Technology”. Scale-Up Sessions – A dedicated day of spotlight presentations and expert-led guidance focused on scaling and commercial strategy

Confirmed Innovators already include Celmetrix, HTMS, JIVA Materials, Lios, Rapid Powders and the University of South Wales.

Image Credit: The Advanced Materials Show

Backed by Industry Leaders

The program is supported by an established network of Scale-Up Industry Partners who are actively looking for the technologies that will shape the future of materials innovation. These partners gain early access to emerging breakthroughs and collaboration opportunities across aerospace, automotive, defence, medical, energy, electronics, and industrial manufacturing sectors.

Image Credit: The Advanced Materials Show

Confirmed Industry Partners include BASF, CATL, CPI, HSBC UK, FISC, UKRI, UKBIC, Swindell & Pearson and Sourced Recruitment.

Danny Scott, Commercial Director of The Advanced Materials Show, commented: “The Scale-Up Accelerator is about more than just exhibition space; it’s about creating the partnerships that will define the future of the materials industry. By bringing together innovators ready to scale with the organizations that have the capability to commercialize at pace, we are accelerating the journey from innovation to industrial impact.”

The Scale-Up Accelerator offers opportunities to participate at every level, either as an Innovator, Industry Partner, or Sponsor. Early participation ensures maximum visibility and engagement with key stakeholders across the materials value chain.