XEI Scientific Announces New Ownership: Christopher Booth and Michal Rabara to Lead Next Era of Plasma Cleaning Innovation

REDWOOD CITY, CA – XEI Scientific, Inc., the global leader in downstream plasma cleaning technology for electron microscopy, is pleased to announce a change in ownership. The company has been acquired by Michal Rabara and Christopher Booth, who will take the helm to guide the company through its next phase of growth and technological advancement.

Image Credit: XEI Scientific

"We are honored to take the lead of a company with such a rich history of innovation and technical excellence," said Chris. "XEI has spent 25 years solving the most difficult contamination challenges in microscopy. Our goal is to build on that foundation, ensuring our customers continue to receive the world-class support and cutting-edge tools they rely on for carbon-free imaging."

“I have long admired XEI’s role enabling researchers to actually see what they’re looking at without the contamination.” added Michal Rabara, Owner and CCO of XEI Scientific. “Our priority is to protect that legacy of reliability while aggressively investing in the next generation of vacuum cleaning technology.”

Under the new leadership, XEI Scientific plans to:

Expand R&D Initiatives: Accelerating the development of next-generation plasma sources for increasingly sensitive analytical and imaging techniques.

Accelerating the development of next-generation plasma sources for increasingly sensitive analytical and imaging techniques. Enhance Global Support: Strengthening the sales and service support for the thousands of Evactron systems currently in operation worldwide.

Strengthening the sales and service support for the thousands of Evactron systems currently in operation worldwide. Commit to Quality: Maintaining the industry-leading warranty and rigorous safety standards that define XEI products.

About XEI Scientific, Inc. Founded in 1991 by Ronald Vane, XEI Scientific, Inc. invented the first commercial in-situ plasma cleaner designed for electron microscopes. The Evactron systems use a proprietary RF plasma process to produce oxygen radicals that oxidize and remove carbon compounds, ensuring high-quality imaging and faster pump-down times. For more information, visit www.evactron.com.,