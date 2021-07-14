XEI Scientific Partners with CN Technical Services to Promote and Sell its Products in the Middle East

XEI Scientific, Inc., the world leader in remote RF plasma cleaning of carbon contamination in SEM, FIB, and other vacuum chambers, is pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with CN Technical Services Limited to sell and promote Evactron® products in the Middle East.

XEI has sold more than 3900 plasma radical systems for cleaning electron microscopes, analytical specimens, and large and small vacuum chambers. CN Technical Services provides sales, support, service and repair and lab supplies solutions across a diverse product range including surface analysis, materials testing, microscopy, environmental isolation and laboratory supplies.

“We are very excited about extending our partnership with CN Technical Services. The synergy of XEI Scientific with CN Technical Services, currently the distribution partner for the United Kingdom and Ireland, will bring plasma cleaning technology to new segments of the market,” said Barbara Armbruster, VP of Worldwide Sales and Marketing for XEI Scientific.

This partnership is effective immediately and both organizations look forward to a mutually beneficial alliance to grow the business and brand of XEI Scientific in the West Bank and Gaza, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Egypt.

Source: https://evactron.com/