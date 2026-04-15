ABB to Help Boost Performance Across Metals with Remote Assistance for Flatness Systems

ABB’s Remote Assistance for Stressometer Systems addresses the need for operational stability across steel, aluminum, copper, silicon steel, and other metals industries

The solution enables metals producers to move beyond reactive problem-solving toward proactive performance management

Flatness systems are considered a key contributor to profitability in metals production

ABB has launched Remote Assistance for Stressometer Systems, a solution for flatness systems that supports customers with operational excellence across metals production. Remote Assistance for Stressometer Systems addresses the need for operational stability through a structured, value-based service model designed to unlock the full operational potential of the flatness ecosystem. The solution features end user-controlled access that allows ABB service engineers to connect with the flatness computer installed at site, troubleshooting or overseeing system performance as requested.

ABB's Remote Assistance for flatness systems. Image Credit: ABB

As flatness systems are considered a key contributor to profitability in metals production, the offering focuses on measurable business outcomes – reducing operational risk, stabilizing production, improving yield, minimizing downgrades, and supporting mills in operating closer to their optimal performance envelope.

Remote Assistance for Stressometer Systems is delivered via tiered service contracts, embedding deep domain expertise into a secure and governed support framework, enabling metals producers to move beyond reactive problem-solving toward proactive performance management. In addition, customers can make data-backed investment decisions based on their specific needs.

“In today’s metals industry, operational stability, quality, and throughput are critical to protecting margins and sustaining competitiveness,” said Mitesh Upadhyay, Global Product Manager, Digital & Service at ABB’s Measurement & Analytics division. “Yet many production disruptions are not caused by major equipment failures, but by subtle process deviations, control behavior, actuator performance, or evolving production conditions – challenges that demand specialized expertise to diagnose and resolve effectively.”

At its core, Remote Assistance for Stressometer Systems reflects a broader shift in industrial service – from effort-based delivery to expertise-driven value creation. This progression allows producers to align service adoption with their risk profile while establishing a pathway toward sustained operational excellence.

ABB’s Remote Assistance for Stressometer Systems is a secure, IEC 62443-4-1 compliant MicroPC-based solution, fully managed by ABB and built on an ISO 9001:2015 certified software platform.

By securely connecting expert knowledge to real-time operational needs, ABB enables metals manufacturers to convert uncertainty into stability, risk into resilience, and performance potential into measurable results.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this ‘Engineered to Outrun’. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

ABB’s Automation business automates, electrifies and digitalizes industrial operations that address a wide range of essential needs – from supplying energy, water and materials, to producing goods and transporting them to market. With its ~26,000 employees, leading technology and service expertise, Automation helps process, hybrid and maritime industries outrun – leaner and cleaner. go.abb/automation