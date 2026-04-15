ABB Bolsters Flow Measurement Portfolio with Ethernet-APL Connectivity

ABB has completed the integration of Ethernet-APL across its flow measurement portfolio

The CoriolisMaster mass flowmeter is the latest to be upgraded with Ethernet-APL connectivity

Ethernet-APL-enabled flowmeters open new possibilities for high-speed transmission of field data in the chemical, oil & gas, power as well as water industries

ABB has added Ethernet-APL (Advanced Physical Layer) connectivity to its CoriolisMaster mass flowmeter, thus completing the integration of the advanced communication technology across the company’s flow measurement portfolio. Ethernet-APL opens new possibilities for collection and analysis of process data, bringing the benefits of Ethernet communications to industries such as chemical, oil & gas, power and water. The innovative communication technology will help manufacturing companies to improve operational efficiency.

ABB's CoriolisMaster with Ethernet-APL. Image Credit: ABB

CoriolisMaster measures mass flow, density, and temperature directly from the flowing medium, making possible highly accurate multi-variable measurement in one compact device. Ethernet-APL enables much easier connection to a control system as well as networking of the Coriolis sensors with other instrumentation in a plant. It provides a high-speed channel for process data as well as configuration and diagnostic information. The new capabilities support real-time decision-making and predictive maintenance based on real-time data, significantly reducing errors and downtime.

ABB’s ProcessMaster, VortexMaster and SwirlMaster already integrate Ethernet-APL connectivity.

“Integrating flow measurement instrumentation with Ethernet-APL is a key step toward fully digitalized process automation,” said Jacques Mulbert, President of ABB’s Measurement & Analytics division. “Ethernet has long been recognized for its potential to boost productivity, efficiency, and flexibility in industrial plants. Thanks to Ethernet-APL, we are now looking at smarter diagnostics, simplified commissioning, improved uptime, and better decision-making.”

Step into the future with ABB’s new Ethernet APL measurement technology INS Play

Ethernet is the most common communication technology in industrial applications. However, in most process industries its application has remained minimal due to concerns about safety, cost, and limitations on cable length, which has made it difficult to establish communication networks in large industrial facilities. These issues were addressed with the introduction of Ethernet-APL, which was created through the successful cooperation of 12 major industry suppliers of process automation, including ABB, and four international standard organizations.

Ethernet-APL offers enhanced data rates of up to 10Mbps, shielded two-wire connection for carrying power and data safely over the same cable, and cable lengths of up to 1,000 meters. Intrinsic safety is also fully integrated, including a profile that limits supply voltage and current to eliminate the risk of sparking, enabling Ethernet-APL to be deployed in hazardous environments.

Next in ABB’s roadmap is embedding Ethernet-APL in its field technologies, such as pressure and temperature sensors. By expanding its portfolio of Ethernet-APL-enabled instrumentation, ABB shows its commitment to bringing the benefits of Ethernet communication to its industrial customers.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this ‘Engineered to Outrun’. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

ABB’s Automation business automates, electrifies and digitalizes industrial operations that address a wide range of essential needs – from supplying energy, water and materials, to producing goods and transporting them to market. With its ~26,000 employees, leading technology and service expertise, Automation helps process, hybrid and maritime industries outrun – leaner and cleaner. go.abb/automation