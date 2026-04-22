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Wiley Expands its Trusted IR and Raman Spectral Library Collections—Helping Analytical Labs Make Faster, More Confident Decisions

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
WileyApr 22 2026

Wiley, a global leader in authoritative content and research intelligence for the advancement of scientific discovery, innovation and learning, today announced the release of additional data to its IR and Raman spectral libraries, significantly broadening compound coverage, including materials, polymers, minerals, and others.

Image Credit: Wiley

This latest release includes the first installment of Raman spectra from Wiley's collaboration with the American Museum of Natural History (AMNH), announced earlier this spring, drawing from one of the world's most important mineral collections.

“Researchers depend on reference data as a foundation for sound scientific decisions,” said Graeme Whitley, senior director, data science solutions at Wiley. “Continuous updates ensure scientists always have the most current, reliable reference libraries at their fingertips, helping them work faster and make confident decisions when it matters most.”

Summary of Updates:

Collection Change

Know-it-all Raman Spectral Library Collection

  • Added: 1,213 spectra
  • Now contains: 29K+ spectra

KnowItAll IR Spectral Library Collection

  • Added: 949 spectra
  • Now contains: 344K+ spectra

Spectral library subscribers automatically gain access to new data, ensuring labs always have the most current, reliable reference libraries to improve analysis, reduce errors, and increase productivity.

    Source:

    Wiley

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