Wiley Empowers its Wiley Registry of Mass Spectral Database KnowItAll Subscribers with Immediate Access to Over 17,500 Additional Spectra

Wiley, one of the world's largest publishers and a trusted leader in research and learning, today announced the addition of over 17,500 spectra to its Wiley Registry of Mass Spectral Data subscription, bringing the collection to over 913,000 spectra.

The renowned Wiley Registry is one of the largest high quality mass spectral libraries available. It serves as a lab standard and is an essential resource for GC-MS analysis across diverse fields, including environmental science, forensics, toxicology, pharmaceuticals, biotech, metabolomics, and other important sectors.

This release includes significant contributions across multiple compound classes, with notable additions of new and emerging drugs of abuse, insect pheromones, and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The comprehensive update also features additions of fatty acids and fatty acid methyl esters, hydrocarbons, terpenes, alcohols and phenols, alkaloids, and sulfur, halogenated, organophosphorus, and carbonyl compounds, among many other compound classes.

The newly added data is from multiple high-quality sources, including Cayman Chemical, research laboratories, literature abstraction from Wiley journals, and world patents, ensuring comprehensive coverage and reliability.

Graeme Whitley, director, data science solutions at Wiley, emphasizes the value: “With a Wiley Registry subscription, your lab gains access to new data as it's added to the collection. No need to wait for the next major release of the Wiley Registry database every three years—your lab can benefit right away from up-to-date data that can make an impact on your analyses.”

Including this most recent update, subscribers currently can access over 40,000 spectra more than those with the Wiley Registry 2023 edition.

Wiley's comprehensive spectral database collections provide access to millions of high-quality spectra across a range of techniques, including IR, MS, NMR, Raman, and UV-Vis. These resources play a vital role in the interpretation, identification, verification, and classification of spectra.

