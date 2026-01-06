Wiley Announces Nanalysis Edition of KnowItAll Software

Wiley, a global leader in authoritative content and research intelligence, today announces the launch of the Nanalysis Edition of KnowItAll, a customized version of its industry-leading spectral analysis software designed exclusively for customers of Nanalysis, a leader in benchtop NMR spectrometers and MRI instrumentation. This strategic collaboration builds on the recent integration of Nanalysis NMR file support in KnowItAll 2026, further strengthening the partnership between the two companies.

Custom edition integrates Nanalysis NMR database with advanced spectral analysis tools, exclusively available through Nanalysis. Image Credit: John Wiley & Sons, Inc.

The Nanalysis Edition of KnowItAll will be available exclusively through Nanalysis and includes the Nanalysis NMR database pre-integrated with the software, providing users with immediate access to reference spectra optimized for benchtop NMR instruments operating at 60 MHz and 100 MHz field strengths. This tailored solution streamlines spectral interpretation workflows for Nanalysis customers across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, materials science, and quality control applications.

“The Nanalysis Edition represents a significant milestone in our collaboration with Nanalysis,” said Graeme Whitley, Senior Director, Data Science Solutions at Wiley. “By combining our proven analytical software platform with Nanalysis' specialized database, we're delivering a turnkey solution that makes advanced NMR spectral analysis more accessible to scientists working with benchtop instruments.”

Users can further expand their analytical capabilities by adding on Wiley's comprehensive KnowItAll NMR Spectral Library subscription, which contains over 1.28 million 1D spectra for 1H-NMR, 13C-NMR, and X-NMR (11B, 15N, 17O, 19F, 29Si, 31P), enabling even broader compound identification coverage for the most demanding applications.

“We are excited to offer our customers this exclusive edition of KnowItAll that seamlessly integrates with our benchtop NMRs and includes our curated NMR database,” said Dr. Susanne Riegel, VP Marketing and Product Management at Nanalysis. “This partnership exemplifies our commitment to democratizing NMR by providing simplified, powerful software solutions that make spectral interpretation accessible to more laboratories worldwide.”

The Nanalysis Edition of KnowItAll features the complete suite of NMR analysis tools including raw spectral data processing, database building, prediction, and advanced searching capabilities, with native support for Nanalysis NMR file formats.