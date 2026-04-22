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International Thermal Conferences Return to Columbus 2026

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In a little over five months, the International Thermal Conductivity Conference (ITCC) and International Thermal Expansion Symposium (ITES) will return to Columbus, Ohio. 

Proudly co-hosted by The Edward Orton Jr. Ceramic Foundation, Hot Disk AB, and The American Ceramic Society, this event brings together global leaders in thermal conductivity, diffusivity, and expansion measurement.

First held in Columbus in 1961, ITCC/ITES continues its legacy as the premier forum for thermophysical property research.

Will we see you there?

Columbus, Ohio (USA) | Sept 29 – Oct 1, 2026

Conference details, abstract submission, and registration information: https://lnkd.in/gMnMxT3R

Image Credit: Orton Ceramic Foundation

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Orton Cermaic Foundation

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