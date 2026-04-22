Orton to Exhibit at Ceramics Expo in Ohio

Cleveland, we’re coming your way! If you’re attending Ceramics Expo, make sure Orton is on your must-visit list. You’ll find us at Booth 802, ready to talk thermal analysis instruments, temperature verification, and materials testing solutions that help you push innovation forward.
Instruments: Dilatometers, Viscometers, Hot Disk TPS, Gradient Furnaces
Temperature Verification: Pyrometric Cones, TempCHEK, TempTAB, PTCRs
Materials Testing: Thermal-Physical-Mechanical properties of refractories, advanced ceramics, carbon, insulation, glass, and more.
Curious about how Orton can support your process or product development.
Explore more here: www.ortonceramic.com
Image Credit: Orton Ceramic Foundation