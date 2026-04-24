Posted in | News | Materials Analysis | Design and Innovation | New Product

Covalent Launches "Covalent Connect," Unlocking Seamless Access to the World's Most Advanced Materials Characterization Capabilities

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Covalent, a leader in advanced materials characterization and analytical services, today announced the launch of Covalent Connect, a new platform designed to give customers seamless access to the world's most advanced metrology techniques, laboratories, and technical expertise.

Related Stories

As products across industries - from semiconductors to energy storage to biotech - grow more complex, the challenges required to develop and troubleshoot them are evolving rapidly. Solving these problems increasingly requires integrating diverse datasets across multiple analytical techniques, often spanning different labs, instruments, and domains of expertise.

Yet the metrology ecosystem remains highly fragmented. Many of the most advanced capabilities reside in specialized labs, universities, or national facilities that can be difficult for commercial teams to access and integrate into fast-moving development workflows.

Covalent Connect addresses this gap.

Built on Covalent's platform, Connect maps a global network of laboratories, instruments, and experts into a unified interface. Customers can access a broad range of analytical capabilities through a single partner, with coordinated execution, standardized outputs, and integrated data workflows.

"Materials innovation is increasingly constrained not by ideas, but by access - to the right tools, data, and expertise at the right time," said Scott Baumann VP/CTO Covalent Connect. "Covalent Connect removes that constraint by making the entire world of metrology accessible, enabling our customers to move faster and solve harder problems."

Covalent Connect builds on the company's Silicon Valley lab and a vetted network of more than 500 partner labs worldwide. By integrating these resources into a single platform, Covalent enables:

  • Seamless access to advanced and hard-to-find techniques
  • Integrated workflows across multiple characterization methods
  • Faster time-to-insight through coordinated execution
  • Simplified engagement with universities and specialized facilities

The result is a shift from fragmented, transactional outsourcing to a more integrated, high-velocity model for problem-solving and innovation.

Covalent Connect is a key step in the company's broader vision to modernize the materials analysis ecosystem by combining laboratory infrastructure, global partnerships, and software-driven workflows into a unified platform for materials innovation.

Source:

Covalent

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Covalent Metrology. (2026, April 25). Covalent Launches "Covalent Connect," Unlocking Seamless Access to the World's Most Advanced Materials Characterization Capabilities. AZoM. Retrieved on April 25, 2026 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65364.

  • MLA

    Covalent Metrology. "Covalent Launches "Covalent Connect," Unlocking Seamless Access to the World's Most Advanced Materials Characterization Capabilities". AZoM. 25 April 2026. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65364>.

  • Chicago

    Covalent Metrology. "Covalent Launches "Covalent Connect," Unlocking Seamless Access to the World's Most Advanced Materials Characterization Capabilities". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65364. (accessed April 25, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Covalent Metrology. 2026. Covalent Launches "Covalent Connect," Unlocking Seamless Access to the World's Most Advanced Materials Characterization Capabilities. AZoM, viewed 25 April 2026, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65364.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback