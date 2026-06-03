Endress+Hauser Breaks Ground on Expansion of Its Level+Pressure Production Center in Greenwood, IN

Endress+Hauser celebrated the groundbreaking of a major expansion of its Level+Pressure production center on the company’s Greenwood campus, marking the next phase of investment in US manufacturing capacity and long-term growth.

Image Credit: ©Endress+Hauser

Driven by years of strong performance, the expansion meets the need for additional production and workspace while laying the groundwork for continued growth. The $20.2 million project extends Endress+Hauser’s existing 105,000-square-foot Level+Pressure production center, which opened in 2013.

“The demand for Endress+Hauser products and services in North America continues to grow,” said Jason Baker, General Manager, Endress+Hauser Level+Pressure USA. “This investment in our facility and our people ensures we are well positioned to reliably serve customers into the future.”

The project includes a 40,000-square-foot expansion, adding approximately 21,000 square feet of production space, 4,700 square feet of office space and significant enhancements to employee, training and support areas. The expansion will also include an expanded parking lot and a rooftop solar panel array, supporting Endress+Hauser’s continued focus on sustainability and energy efficiency.

A dedicated space for workforce development initiatives includes a 6,900-square-foot Apprentice Program area and 1,080 square feet of dedicated training space, supporting hands-on learning and long-term talent development. New employee amenities will include a locker room and canteen break room totaling approximately 2,500 square feet, designed to improve the daily work experience for production and office teams.

For customers, the expansion strengthens Endress+Hauser’s ability to meet increasing demand by growing US manufacturing capacity and supporting faster, more flexible production of level and pressure instrumentation.

The project was designed by Browning Day, with construction led by Shiel Sexton. Veridus Group USA serves as Owner’s Representative.