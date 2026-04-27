Bellows Systems Enhances its NDT Capabilities with Advanced Digital Radiography by DÜRR NDT

Bellows Systems Inc. has taken a significant step forward in its commitment to quality and innovation by introducing advanced digital radiography (DR) into its Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) portfolio. This upgrade marks a major milestone in their ability to deliver precision, speed, and reliability for critical components across industries.

Image Credit: DÜRR NDT

Bellows Systems is committed to better serving its customers by continuously enhancing its capabilities in their core competencies. Specifically, to serve its aerospace customers, Bellows Systems has NADCAP special process certification for welding. AWS D17.1 and D17.2 are critical specifications for aerospace welding, requiring stringent inspection methods to ensure weld integrity. Radiographic Testing (RT) is one of the primary methods mandated for verifying internal weld quality in these standards. Traditionally, this meant film-based radiography, which is time-consuming and less efficient.

By adopting state-of-the-art digital radiography technology from DÜRR NDT and Lake X-Ray of Michigan, Bellows Systems meets and exceeds these requirements while delivering additional benefits. For example, compliance assurance, as the DR process aligns with AWS D17.1 and D17.2 for weld inspection, ensuring full adherence to aerospace quality standards. The DRC 2430 digital detector from DÜRR NDT and the D-Tect X software ensure improved accuracy by providing superior image resolution, enabling precise evaluation of weld discontinuities as required by AWS specifications. Real-time imaging accelerates inspection and reporting, reducing turnaround for critical aerospace components to achieve faster certification.

“At Bellows Systems, we believe that investing in advanced technologies is essential to delivering the highest quality products to our clients,” said Alpha Mahatvaraj, CEO of Bellows Systems. “Our new digital radiography capability reinforces that commitment.”

Bellows Systems is a leading manufacturer of metal bellows, expansion joints and assemblies for critical applications in energy, aerospace, and industrial sectors. With a strong focus on quality and innovation, Bellows Systems is continuously expanding its capabilities to meet the evolving needs of their customers. Bellows Systems specializes in providing custom engineered solutions and offers integrated systems and assemblies to help clients meet their specific needs. Their focus is on delivering high-quality products and providing best-in-class customer service.

Bellows Systems works with top tier organizations in the space and aerospace industry including SpaceX, Blue Origin, Rocket Lab, Boeing, Honeywell, Aerojet Rocketdyne and Northrup Grumman.

Image Credit: DÜRR NDT