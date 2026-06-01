Flow Chemistry Without the Guesswork: Free New Calculators From Asynt Flow

New digital tools help chemists optimize experiments faster, reduce failed runs and accelerate successful flow chemistry development.

Optimize your flow chemistry with confidence. Image Credit: Asynt

As continuous flow chemistry continues to gain momentum across chemical discovery, synthetic chemistry, process development and academic research, scientists are increasingly looking for practical tools that help simplify experiment setup, improve reproducibility and accelerate successful process development.

Flow chemistry is now widely used across diverse areas of chemical synthesis, including pharmaceuticals, materials chemistry, additives, flavors, fragrances and fine chemicals – placing greater importance on fast, reliable optimization of critical reaction parameters.

To help remove uncertainty from flow experiment setup and optimization, Asynt has launched a suite of free online flow chemistry calculators under its new Asynt Flow brand.

Designed specifically for synthetic chemists working across all areas of synthesis, the new browser-based tools provide fast, practical answers to common experimental questions – helping both newcomers to flow chemistry and experienced users improve process control, reduce wasted laboratory time and move more quickly from concept to successful experimentation.

The free calculator suite includes:

Residence Time Calculator – quickly determine accurate reactor residence times to support reaction planning, optimisation and scale-up

– quickly determine accurate reactor residence times to support reaction planning, optimisation and scale-up Flow Rate Calculator – calculate the flow rate needed to achieve a desired residence time, helping chemists set up experiments more quickly and confidently

– calculate the flow rate needed to achieve a desired residence time, helping chemists set up experiments more quickly and confidently Back Pressure Calculator – calculate the minimum pressure required to keep solvents in the liquid state at the desired operating temperature, helping support safer and more reliable flow chemistry experiments

Unlike generic engineering calculators or product-specific tools, the Asynt Flow calculators have been developed around real-world laboratory workflows and are backed by decades of practical flow chemistry expertise.

Andrew Mansfield, Technology Manager at Asynt, commented: “Flow chemistry delivers significant advantages in control, safety and scalability – but only when chemists can confidently manage the parameters that matter. For researchers new to flow chemistry, that learning curve can sometimes slow adoption, while experienced users are constantly looking to optimize workflows more efficiently. These calculators are designed to remove uncertainty and help chemists work with greater confidence.”

Beyond the calculators themselves, users can also access practical support from the Asynt Flow team for troubleshooting, process optimization, equipment selection and application development.

Mansfield added: “The calculators are useful in their own right, but their real value comes from the expertise behind them. If chemists need help solving a flow chemistry challenge or selecting the right platform for an application, our team is ready to support them.”

Asynt Flow brings together Asynt’s specialist flow chemistry and photo-flow chemistry technologies, technical expertise and application support under one dedicated brand focused on making advanced chemistry more accessible, controllable and successful.