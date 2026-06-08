Posted in | News | Business | Materials Analysis | Events

Metrohm Receives New SelectScience® Seal of Quality Awards

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Metrohm has been recognized by SelectScience® with two new Seals of Quality, a Gold Seal of Quality for the OMNIS platform and a Silver Seal of Quality for the 930 Compact IC Flex. This honor is based on verified customer reviews from scientists and laboratory professionals worldwide.

OMNIS Platform – Gold Seal of Quality

The OMNIS platform, Metrohm's solution combining wet chemistry, spectroscopy, and automation, received the Gold Seal of Quality, which is awarded to products that have collected over 100 reviews with an average rating of 4.5 stars or higher. This award reflects the platform’s strong reputation among users for reliability and performance.

"Metrohm OMNIS delivers reliable, high-throughput testing with outstanding support."

"The OMNIS NIR is efficient, user-friendly instrument and software"

"It's simple, quick and efficient application usage for any staff member."

"Omnis has been a great upgrade from the Tiamo"

930 Compact IC Flex – Silver Seal of Quality

The 930 Compact IC Flex ion chromatograph was awarded the Silver Seal of Quality, given to products with 75 or more reviews and an average rating of at least 4.5 stars. This recognition highlights the instrument’s consistent performance and positive feedback from the scientific community.

"Equipment with great reliability and easy operation."

"Metrohm IC Flex 930, a robust and accurate ion chromatography tool"

"Good value for money"

"Metrohm is accurate and reliable"

About the Seal of Quality awards

SelectScience® introduced the Seal of Quality program to help scientists identify products that are highly rated by their peers. With these awards, Metrohm now holds a total of nine Seals of Quality across its portfolio, underscoring the trust and satisfaction expressed by customers worldwide.

Source:

Metrohm AG

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Metrohm Middle East FZC. (2026, June 10). Metrohm Receives New SelectScience® Seal of Quality Awards. AZoM. Retrieved on June 10, 2026 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65509.

  • MLA

    Metrohm Middle East FZC. "Metrohm Receives New SelectScience® Seal of Quality Awards". AZoM. 10 June 2026. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65509>.

  • Chicago

    Metrohm Middle East FZC. "Metrohm Receives New SelectScience® Seal of Quality Awards". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65509. (accessed June 10, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Metrohm Middle East FZC. 2026. Metrohm Receives New SelectScience® Seal of Quality Awards. AZoM, viewed 10 June 2026, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65509.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Metrohm Middle East FZC

See all content from Metrohm Middle East FZC

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback