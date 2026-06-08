Metrohm Receives New SelectScience® Seal of Quality Awards

Metrohm has been recognized by SelectScience® with two new Seals of Quality, a Gold Seal of Quality for the OMNIS platform and a Silver Seal of Quality for the 930 Compact IC Flex. This honor is based on verified customer reviews from scientists and laboratory professionals worldwide.

OMNIS Platform – Gold Seal of Quality

The OMNIS platform, Metrohm's solution combining wet chemistry, spectroscopy, and automation, received the Gold Seal of Quality, which is awarded to products that have collected over 100 reviews with an average rating of 4.5 stars or higher. This award reflects the platform’s strong reputation among users for reliability and performance.

"Metrohm OMNIS delivers reliable, high-throughput testing with outstanding support."

"The OMNIS NIR is efficient, user-friendly instrument and software"

"It's simple, quick and efficient application usage for any staff member."

"Omnis has been a great upgrade from the Tiamo"

930 Compact IC Flex – Silver Seal of Quality

The 930 Compact IC Flex ion chromatograph was awarded the Silver Seal of Quality, given to products with 75 or more reviews and an average rating of at least 4.5 stars. This recognition highlights the instrument’s consistent performance and positive feedback from the scientific community.

"Equipment with great reliability and easy operation."

"Metrohm IC Flex 930, a robust and accurate ion chromatography tool"

"Good value for money"

"Metrohm is accurate and reliable"

About the Seal of Quality awards

SelectScience® introduced the Seal of Quality program to help scientists identify products that are highly rated by their peers. With these awards, Metrohm now holds a total of nine Seals of Quality across its portfolio, underscoring the trust and satisfaction expressed by customers worldwide.