Magnetic Invention Removes ‘Invisible’ Microplastics Plus Some PFAS

RMIT University researchers developed a water treatment material that rapidly removes micro- and nano-plastics and some PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), bringing the technology closer to real-world use.

Professor Nicky Eshtiaghi holds a vial containing the team's magnetic adsorbent material designed to remove microplastics, nanoplastics, some PFAS and other contaminants from wastewater. Image Credit: RMIT University

The invention builds on the team’s 2022 breakthrough in microplastics removal, extending performance to much smaller particles and more complex wastewater.

Microplastics are an increasing global concern, with growing evidence of their presence in water systems.

The researchers say the ability to remove micro- and nano-plastics under practical conditions sets this work apart.

Tests also showed removal of large molecules of PFAS compounds, though the researchers say this work remains at an early stage.

First author Dr Muhammad Haris from the School of Engineering said the advance addressed a key gap in water treatment.

“Our material is designed to remove micro- and nano-plastics quickly.”

Putting Removal to the Test

In lab testing, the material removed more than 95 percent of micro- and nano-plastics, including particles as small as 30 nanometers, within one hour.

The material also removed more than 95 percent of tested contaminants including mercury, chromium, copper, dyes and ibuprofen.

About 80 percent were removed in the first 15 minutes, aligning with contact times used in treatment plants.

The material performed across common plastics such as polyethylene, polypropylene and polyester, and in both fresh and saline water.

Lead researcher Professor Nicky Eshtiaghi from the School of Engineering said capturing nanoscale plastics was critical.

“There is currently no effective solution for removing nano-plastics at scale,” she said.

From Lab to Wastewater

The team tested the material in industrial laundry wastewater, a major source of microplastic pollution from synthetic fibers.

It removed more than 88 percent of polyester microfibers along with dyes, maintaining performance despite surfactants and organic matter.

A prototype system combining the adsorbent with magnetic separation technology from One Eye Industries in Canada showed the material could be recovered quickly after treatment and reused.

Co-lead researcher Associate Professor Nasir Mahmood from the School of Science said the results supported practical use.

“It worked in realistic water conditions, handled mixed pollutants and could be recovered efficiently,” he said.

Roger Simonson, founder and inventor of One Eye Industries, said recovery of treatment material remained one of the biggest barriers to bringing new water treatment technologies out of the laboratory.

“Industry has been waiting for a practical way to move microplastics and emerging contaminants removal out of the laboratory and into real treatment environments,” he said.

“The challenge isn't only capturing these particles, it's recovering the treatment material quickly and reliably after it has done its job, without creating a new waste stream.

“Combining high-performance pollutant capture with proven magnetic separation creates a much stronger pathway to real-world deployment.”

Taking the Technology to Market

The team is working with Indigenous-owned company Fire and Test Australasia, based in Geelong, Victoria, to explore the possibility of treatment of stormwater and wastewater, including in community settings.

Eshtiaghi said the partnership reflected a shared focus on water stewardship.

“Cleaning and protecting water are deeply important for Indigenous communities as custodians of land and waterways,” she said.

The researchers are also collaborating with Australian company Star Water Group, which has clients in the United States, including California, where tightening regulations are increasing demand for improved microplastics treatment.

Governments in Europe and the US are placing tighter limits on microplastics entering waterways, increasing pressure on industry.

Simonson said the technology showed strong potential for textile and industrial wastewater, municipal treatment systems, stormwater and decentralized water treatment.

“Professor Eshtiaghi and her team have brought deep scientific expertise and a clear grasp of the operational challenge, and we see real potential for this technology in textile and industrial wastewater, municipal treatment and other settings where microplastics and co-contaminants defeat conventional approaches,” he said.

A Step Change Since 2022

Since 2022, the team expanded the material’s capability, capturing particles from nanoscale plastics through to larger fibers while also removing dissolved contaminants in the same process.

Testing showed up to 90 percent removal of mixed contaminants, with complete removal of fibers in textile wastewater.

Scaling Up and Improving Affordability

Output increased fivefold through a room-temperature manufacturing process using fewer costly inputs.

Early analysis suggested costs reduced by about 75 percent compared to earlier versions. The material can also be reused multiple times, supporting cost-effective use.

“Our goal was to make the technology effective, practical and affordable at scale,” Eshtiaghi said.

“This includes ensuring the material can be recovered, reused and integrated into existing treatment systems.”