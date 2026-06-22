Uncountable Launches Bodie, an AI Assistant That Changes How Scientists Work

Uncountable, a software company that develops AI-powered platforms for end-to-end product development, today announced the launch of Bodie, a new AI assistant integrated into Uncountable’s R&D data platform. From a single natural-language conversation, Bodie can search historical data, design experiments, generate visualizations, record results, and complete other tasks directly within the platform, using the organization's own data.

Image Credit: Uncountable Inc.

"Most AI tools can help scientists find information, but they leave the scientist responsible for turning that information into action," said Noel Hollingsworth, CEO and Co-Founder of Uncountable. "With Bodie, we're changing that dynamic. By turning conversations into actions, Bodie helps teams spend less time managing data and more time developing products, allowing scientists to focus on innovation.”

According to Hollingsworth, R&D teams aren't short of data; instead, they're drowning in it. Designing and performing the right experiment to move product development forward requires a series of steps searching for results from past experiments, exporting data to a spreadsheet, visualizing it in a graphics program, and documenting findings in an electronic lab notebook – that can add up to hours of unproductive work. “Most enterprise AI tools answer questions, but the insights remain in a chat window, leaving the workflow unchanged,” Hollingsworth said.

That's where Bodie comes in. Available in the sidebar of every page in Uncountable's platform, Bodie allows search, analysis, and action to happen in a single conversation. Before Bodie, Uncountable already saved time, money, and effort by structuring and centralizing data from multiple sources, including spreadsheets, SharePoint, and other disconnected tools. Bodie extends those capabilities by helping scientists act on the data directly.

For example, suppose a scientist needs to find every experiment from the past year that used a specific ingredient, plot performance against cost, and share the results with the project team. With a single Bodie prompt, the chart is generated, embedded in a notebook, and ready to share within minutes.

Another example of Bodie's capabilities can be seen in Uncountable's formulation recommendation engine for Design of Experiments (DOE). In a conversation with Bodie, a scientist can describe formulation guidelines, performance targets, and the training set. Bodie then analyzes the project's historical data, generates recommendations for the experiment, and provides real-time explanations of the factors driving those recommendations. The scientist receives a well-designed experimental setup while understanding the source of the recommendations. In this way, Bodie makes DOE more approachable to scientists who know what they want to test but lack the deep statistical or other specialized knowledge needed to structure the experiment.

Bodie can also enhance visibility across teams, ease the handoff from R&D to manufacturing, and help solve quality issues. Its value grows as organizations tailor it to reflect their own practices, encoding domain knowledge, terminology, reporting workflows, and root-cause analysis processes into the assistant.

Organizations can also bring their own AI models into Bodie or connect external AI assistants to Uncountable through a Model Context Protocol (MCP) connector, enabling the platform to fit within existing AI strategies and technology stacks.

The AI assistant's name comes from Uncountable Co-Founder Jason Hirshman's labradoodle, Bodie, who was effectively the company's first team member. “He joined Uncountable in 2016, sat in on early interviews, and attended every meeting he could nose his way into,” said Hirshman. A fixture of the company until his passing in 2025, Bodie's legacy now lives on inside the platform as a permanent member of the team.

Meet Bodie Play

Video Credit: Uncountable Inc.