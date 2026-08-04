NexPoint Materials Launches as a Standalone Engineering Thermoplastics Company

NexPoint Materials, operating as NexPoint, today announced its launch as a standalone engineering thermoplastics company. The news follows the finalization of its acquisition from SABIC's Engineering Thermoplastics (ETP) business by Mutares SE & Co. KGaA. The new company is built on decades of materials innovation, manufacturing excellence and application expertise. It employs approximately 2,800 people, and operates an integrated manufacturing, technical and commercial network across Europe and the Americas that supports customers where they do business.

Image Credit: NexPoint Materials

The launch of NexPoint marks a new chapter in engineering thermoplastics innovation, with an even sharper focus on customer, supplier and partner collaboration. NexPoint will continue to deliver trusted products, technical expertise and responsive support, with no disruption to ongoing operations, while increasing business agility and streamlining decision making.

NexPoint offers a broad portfolio of trusted engineering thermoplastics, such as LEXAN™ polycarbonate (PC), CYCOLAC™ acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) and VALOX ™ polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) resins and blends. These materials solutions are widely specified for demanding applications in the automotive, healthcare, electrical & electronics, building & construction, consumer and industrial markets.

Built on Trusted Expertise. Focused on What's Next

The name NexPoint reflects the value the company provides at the precise point when customers need responsive collaboration, deep materials expertise and practical solutions that help advance their business. As a standalone company, NexPoint is bringing decision making closer to customers to help them move faster, solve increasingly complex problems and achieve their goals with less risk.

The business is focused on ensuring a smooth transition while maintaining reliable supply and customer support throughout the process.