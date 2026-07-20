Autosorb 3300 Advances Catalyst Characterization for Chemical Industries

Catalyst performance is central to efficiency, selectivity, and process reliability in the chemical and catalyst industries. Anton Paar’s Autosorb 3300 introduces a new generation of flow chemisorption analysis designed to make advanced catalyst characterization more accessible, reproducible, and efficient.

Image Credit: Anton Paar GmbH

Autosorb supports key chemisorption techniques used in catalyst research, development, and quality control, including temperature-programmed reactions, pulse titration, and active surface area analysis. Its high-temperature furnace reaches up to 1200 °C with heating rates of up to 100 °C per minute, enabling demanding catalyst studies while maintaining safe-touch operation through integrated cooling.

Automated sample loading and sealing, programmable gas blending, and software-controlled selection of pre-calibrated injection loops help laboratories achieve consistent results with fewer manual steps. This is particularly valuable in industrial environments where reproducibility, throughput, and user-independent workflows are critical.

For chemical producers, catalyst developers, and research institutions, Autosorb 3300 delivers the performance needed to evaluate catalyst activity, dispersion, active metal area, and reaction behavior with confidence.

Read more: https://www.anton-paar.com/corp-en/products/details/autosorb-3300/