Next-Level Sample Handling for Every XRD Challenge

Anton Paar introduces the XRDynamic Autosampler – an advanced automation solution for X-ray diffraction (XRD) that sets a new benchmark in sample handling and operational efficiency. With a capacity of up to 105 samples, it provides the highest sample throughput available for standard sample holders in the industry.

Designed for seamless integration with XRDynamic 500 and the XRDdrive software, the XRDynamic Autosampler offers fully automated measurement workflows. Users benefit from extended walkaway time, reduced manual intervention, and improved laboratory efficiency.

Automatic geometry switching and height alignment ensure consistently high data quality across all sample types – including bulk materials, powders, fibers, and thin films – while unique support for domed sample holders enables unattended, high-throughput analysis of air-sensitive samples.

The XRDynamic Autosampler is automatically recognized by the XRDdrive software upon connection, minimizing setup time and the risk of user error. It is also 100 % retrofittable to existing XRDynamic 500 systems.

The autosampler’s modular design supports scalability, allowing users to expand from one to seven magazines as needed. It does not interfere with other measurements when idle, and can be easily detached or reattached. This ensures a flexible, space-efficient setup suited for evolving laboratory requirements.

The XRDynamic Autosampler enhances Anton Paar’s existing sample changer portfolio, which includes solutions with three, six, 12, or 48 positions. This broad range of options ensures that users can select the most suitable configuration for their specific XRD applications.

With its unmatched capacity, software integration, and intelligent automation, the XRDynamic Autosampler is a future-ready solution for efficient and reliable X-ray diffraction workflows.

Read more: https://www.anton-paar.com/corp-en/products/details/accessories-for-xrdynamic-500-automated-sample-changer/?utm_source=IUCr_PR&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=hq_bs.mcx.xrdynamic-500&utm_content=C-00072013

