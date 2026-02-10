Anton Paar’s New Generation of Entry-Level Rheometers Sets Benchmark for Precision and Efficiency

Anton Paar offers a new era of quality control rheometry with the launch of the MCR 53, MCR 73, and MCR 93.

Image Credit: Anton Paar GmbH

Building on decades of the engineering excellence that inspired Anton Paar’s advanced MCR rheometers, these new entry-level instruments continue the legacy of Anton Paar’s trusted MCR series, combining speed, precision, and intelligent features to support reliable rheological analysis in everyday QC workflows.

“With this new entry-level MCR series, we wanted to make high-quality rheology accessible to every QC lab,” says Michael Toifl, Head of Rheometry at Anton Paar. “Customers told us they needed instruments that deliver uncompromising precision while keeping operation simple and consistent. The MCR 53, 73, and 93 do exactly that, bringing our most proven technologies into a platform that saves time, reduces training effort, and guarantees reliable results day after day.”

The fastest entry-level rheometer on the market, this new series significantly reduces measurement time while ensuring accurate and repeatable results. With features that allow sample preparation right at the instrument using the touchscreen, automatic accessory recognition, and pre-prepared measurement templates, setup and operation are simple and consistent – even for less-experienced users.

With the most precise temperature control in entry-level rheometry, the CoolPeltier system ensures stability without the need for an external thermostat. All temperature devices also offer gradient-free temperature control. Combining all available temperature solutions, the rheometer can cover a range from -50 °C up to +400 °C. Along with automatic calibration, our solutions deliver cost-effective and energy-efficient performance.

As the most trusted entry-level rheometer, the new series combines Anton Paar’s engineering heritage with the latest MCR technology. It includes digital leveling, RheoCompass for QC, and access to the industry's largest library of guided templates and SOPs – all designed to support standardized, user-independent workflows.

Modularity makes this series the most adaptable entry-level rheometer, supporting both standard QC testing and advanced applications such as powder rheology and tribology. With configurations including a ball-bearing version of the MCR 53, the system grows with evolving testing requirements.

The MCR 53, MCR 73, and MCR 93 are designed for laboratories seeking reliable results, lower operating costs, and future-ready flexibility – backed by Anton Paar’s proven expertise in rheology.