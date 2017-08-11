Field Trip to Mars” with the Help of Polytec’s LSV-2000

BAFTA, Oscar and Cannes Lions-winning VFX house Framestore recently took a group of school children on a “Field Trip to Mars,” courtesy of a one-of-a-kind US school bus, Unreal Engine and a brilliantly conceived shared VR experience.

From the outside, it looked like any other old bus. Inside, it became a vehicle that transported students across the surface of the red planet. Interesting campaign that let Lockheed Martin highlight its space-exploration efforts while also inspiring a future class of astronauts.

To accurately drive on the surface of Mars, Framestore, among other instruments, used Polytec’s LSV (Laser Surface Velocimeter). While driving, the LSV’s laser was pointed down on the ground to accurately measure how far the vehicle has traveled forward and backward.

Polytec’s LSV Laser Velocimeter is the leading technology for non-contact length & speed measurements. This is the first time a LSV was used for such an interesting virtual reality application. More common application for this instrument is within process optimization and control requiring precise measurements. LSV’s can be found installed in various industries including Steel, Aluminum, Tube/Pipe, Converting, Building Materials and more for applications such as cut-to-length, part length verification, footage counting and stretch/elongation calculations.   

See developer’s video (LSV mentioned at 2:18): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0XNlsXnKp0&feature=youtu.be

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Using Nanotechnology to Enhance the Properties of Everyday Materials

Our understanding of the nanoscale world is continually developing. Aaron Claeys, founder of Nanex, saw the potential of nanotechnology when the science was still in its infancy and recognised that nanoparticle based coatings could play a prominent role in extending the lifespan of materials.

Using Nanotechnology to Enhance the Properties of Everyday Materials
Isostatically Pressed Alumina Crucibles

Isostatically Pressed Alumina Crucibles

Dyson Technical Ceramics™ Isostatically Pressed Alumina Crucibles are designed to provide resistance to high temperatures, while maintaining excellent erosion resistance. Dyson Technical Ceramics manufactures a variety of crucibles based on alumina.

From Dyson Technical Ceramics
EDXRF Analyzer: X-Cite

EDXRF Analyzer: X-Cite

The EDXRF Analyzer fits comfortably on a standard laboratory bench and comprises of a completely integrated computer system, a sample tray and six customizable filters.

From Xenemetrix Ltd

More Content from Polytec

See all content from Polytec