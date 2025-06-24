Posted in | News | Business

Exum Instruments and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Commercial Agreement for Scientific Advancement in Europe and China

Exum Instruments Inc.Jun 24 2025

Exum Instruments Inc., Colorado-based manufacturer of analytical instruments that increase the speed of development and discovery, is excited to announce a distribution partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a global supplier of analytical instruments, clinical development solutions, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory services. This collaboration combines Exum's groundbreaking technology, Massbox®, with Thermo Fisher Scientific's extensive distribution network, ensuring broader access for researchers, developers, and manufacturers to this innovative technology.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Image Credit: Exum Instruments Inc.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Massbox is the only analytical system to combine Laser Ablation Laser Ionization with Time of Flight Mass Spectrometry(LALI-TOF-MS). Designed for speed and simplicity, Massbox enables high-performance elemental analysis for quality control, failure analysis, and accelerated material development. With unmatched versatility and sensitivity, it drives organizations to move faster from insight to impact.

Addressing the gaps in conventional materials characterization, Massbox is pivotal for materials scientists, metallurgists, and battery developers. It facilitates detailed characterization of solid materials at a broad scale, enabling the investigation of chemical composition, impurities, and failures. This capability accelerates the development of new materials and products with optimized properties for various applications. For battery developers specifically, Massbox's unique ability to quantitatively measure lithium spatially and in depth, supports understanding degradation mechanisms and improving battery performance and longevity. Overall, its rapid and detailed analytical output accelerates research and development cycles.

"Our mission at Exum is to re-think how we measure the world around us. Massbox's laser-based mass spectrometry allows users to put chemistry into context. Every laser spot delivers nearly the entire periodic table, lithium to uranium, empowering users to understand how elements are distributed spatially and in depth," says Exum Instruments CEO and CTO, Jeff Williams. "I am excited and proud for Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, to represent us in Europe and China, and help us grow across various research areas and different industrial market segments.

"At Thermo Fisher Scientific, we are committed to empowering our customers with cutting-edge technologies that drive scientific discovery and innovation", says Ryan Lydon, VP/GM of Production Process and Analytics Business Unit. "Partnering with Exum Instruments allows us to bring their innovative and value adding Massbox technology to researchers, developers and manufacturers alongside our broad portfolio of solutions for elemental analysis. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner, and safer. We are excited to support the advancement of materials science, metallurgy, and battery development through this innovative and user-friendly analytical instrument."

As part of the agreement, Thermo Fisher will manage the sales, distribution, and customer support for Massbox in Europe and China. This includes organizing product demonstrations, coordinating the installation, and ensuring users can fully leverage the capabilities of Massbox technology for streamlining and accelerating their workflows.

