Emerson's New Battery Energy and Asset Management Software Improves Return on Investment, Grid Stability

Emerson, an industrial technology leader delivering advanced automation solutions, has announced the release of specialized battery energy storage system (BESS) solutions featuring energy and asset management software for its Ovation™ Green portfolio of renewable energy solutions. Combining field-proven, purpose-built power plant controllers, energy management strategies and supervisory control and data acquisition software (SCADA), Emerson's BESS solution connects devices and systems across manufacturers, aggregating and contextualizing battery storage data into actionable insights to help optimize battery usage and extended battery life, enabling higher profitability, efficiency and sustainability.​​​​​​​

Emerson's Ovation™ Green battery energy storage system (BESS) solutions streamline battery control through out-of-the-box, customizable function blocks. The resulting control strategy automatically optimizes charge and discharge cycles and grid interactions for fast, precise and reliable demand management. Image Credit: Emerson

The global battery energy storage market has reached an inflection point as technology advancements and global demand for sustainable electricity drive increasing value in renewable energy storage and grid management. As the International Energy Agency forecasts global electricity demand to grow at close to 4% annually through 2027, grid operators are bracing for increased load demand—a shift that will create dynamic changes in energy markets. Battery storage sites can capitalize on this market shift, but only if they can navigate the complexities of battery energy storage operation: siloed data, higher maintenance costs and a need for flexible operation to allow for safe, effective and efficient demand management.

"Today's energy producers are increasingly creating hybrid projects with multiple renewable energy types—solar, wind, battery and more—aggregated together," said Bob Yeager, president of Emerson's power and water business. "This wide array of options empowers them to get the best return on investment, whether supplying energy directly to the grid in times of high demand or storing it when demand is low. Capitalizing on constantly shifting markets means switching operating modes quickly on demand. This in turn requires a powerful, proven battery energy management system that integrates seamlessly with the site's SCADA system."

Ovation Green BESS solutions include an advanced, specialized battery algorithm suite that streamlines battery control through out-of-the-box, customizable function blocks that distribute proportioned setpoints to individual components such as inverters and battery management systems. The resulting control strategy automatically optimizes charge and discharge cycles and grid interactions for fast, precise and reliable demand management.

Emerson's collaboration with Zitara Technologies, a leader in advanced battery management software, expands Ovation Green BESS capabilities by integrating cutting-edge battery management with the industry-leading Ovation Automation Platform. The enhanced solution provides operators with instant and accurate visibility into the state of charge and health conditions for batteries, improving the site's energy power and availability forecasting and adding predictive safety features.

Through increased visibility and more granular control of all batteries, BESS owners and operators can achieve optimized battery usage and extended battery life, enabling higher profitability, efficiency and sustainability. In addition, the more standardized, repeatable approach to battery energy management enables faster deployment across multiple sites, reduces site visits and ensures consistent operations by eliminating the need to train every operator on a wide variety of OEM battery management interfaces.

Emerson's Ovation Green BESS solutions will be on display at the Ovation Users' Group conference July 27-31, 2025, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.