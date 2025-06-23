Posted in | News | Energy | New Product

Nuvvon Reports a Major Breakthrough in Solid-State Battery Scalability

Nuvvon, a leader in next-generation energy storage, is excited to report a major breakthrough in solid-state battery scalability. Nuvvon will be releasing their first samples this Fall of 1 Ah and 5 Ah solid-state rechargeable lithium-ion pouch cells.

Image Credit: Nuvvon Inc.

“This is a real breakthrough moment for Nuvvon,” notes Jonathan Lex, Chief Operating Officer of Nuvvon Inc. “While we’ve always maintained that our technology is inherently scalable and compatible with existing lithium-ion manufacturing infrastructure, we focused first on advancing our materials science. Now, we have validated our approach by successfully producing larger format cells, paving the way for faster commercialization.”

The scaling from 72 mAh to 1 Ah and 5 Ah pouch cells demonstrates that Nuvvon’s technology is moving beyond laboratory-scale prototypes.

Key performance characteristics of Nuvvon’s SPE technology include:

  • 2000+ cycle life (1C/1C); NMC811 cathode
  • Wide operating temperature range of -20 °C to +60 °C (-4 °F to 140 °F)
  • Completely solid composition – no liquid electrolyte in any part of cell
  • Passed all common safety tests (e.g. nail, thermal runaway)
  • Operational at atmospheric pressure (No stack pressure)
  • Made in the USA

Full performance data is available upon request.

“Progress has accelerated beyond expectations since the expanded team moved into our new, larger facility,” explains Dr. Simon Madgwick, Nuvvon CEO. “We know our product is unique - a completely solid compressionless cell - and now is available at commercial grade and made entirely on the existing Li-ion process. It has been a lot of hard work and, with some ongoing testing to finish, we will be ready to take orders for pilot samples.”

Nuvvon will begin with a baseline product that potential partners can request to order to test and evaluate. Simultaneously, Nuvvon will focus on developing fast charge/discharge and extreme high/low temperature variants tailored to customer specific applications. 10-20 Ah cells will be available upon request.

Source:

Nuvvon Inc.

