Magritek and Quantum Design International announce distribution partnership for Spinsolve Benchtop NMR in South America.

Magritek, a leading provider of compact NMR and MRI instruments, and Quantum Design, a leading manufacturer and distributor of scientific and industrial instrumentation announce their new distribution partnership. Under the new agreement, Quantum Design South America will distribute Magritek’s product line of Spinsolve Benchtop NMR Spectrometers in South America.

Commenting on the agreement, Andrew Coy, Magritek CEO said “We are delighted to be partnering with Quantum Design for the distribution of our Spinsolve Benchtop NMR family of products in South America. Quantum Design is a world leading company who manufacture and distribute high quality scientific instruments and they are an excellent fit for Magritek and our customers. Expanding our network of sales and support partners is essential to growing the number of chemists around the world who can take advantage of the convenience, performance and efficiencies that Spinsolve Benchtop NMR Spectrometers offer. Our new partnership with Quantum Design enables our customers in South America to more easily access the Spinsolve NMR technology and be assured of the highest quality local support and assistance.”

We are excited by the opportunity to represent Magritek to our South American customers. The tabletop cryogen free NMR, Spinsolve, fits perfectly with our strategy of offering novel products through the distribution channels we have established all over the world. Specifically, through Spinsolve by Magritek, we will be able to offer a much-simplified NMR technique and make NMR readily available to education and research institutions in South America, that might otherwise not have access to such capabilities. Gerald Daviess at Quantum Design

For more information on Magritek's NMR Spinsolve range and full line of products please visit www.magritek.com/spinsolve



Building on its expertise in the global marketing and distribution of its own scientific instruments, Quantum Design broadened its scope to distribute quality scientific instruments from other manufacturers through an international network of wholly owned subsidiaries in every major technological center around the world.

Magritek provides complete NMR and MRI solutions and applications for Fine Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Petrochemical, Food and Construction Industries as well as components and systems suitable for Research Laboratories and Academic Education. Magritek has offices in Aachen, Germany, San Diego, USA, and Wellington, New Zealand and a global network of distributors and agents to support customers. The initial NMR technology and IP used in Magritek products grew out of decades of world-class research by Ampere prize winner Professor Bernhard Bluemich's group at RWTH Aachen University, and Gunther Laukien prize winner Paul Callaghan’s team at Massey University and Victoria University of Wellington.