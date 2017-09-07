Microreactor/MS System for Thermal Process Characterisation

Image Credits: Hiden Analytical

The Hiden CATLAB-PCS combined microreactor and mass spectrometer system is purpose designed for the characterization and evaluation of catalysts, for temperature programmed desorption and reaction testing, and for general thermal studies. The modular benchtop system features advanced fast-response low low thermal mass 1000 ºC furnace, multi stream gas flow controls of up to eight integrated gas streams, together wit the precision Hiden quadrupole gas analyzer.

Sample Insertion is via the novel CCS Catalyst Cartridge System to ensure consistent and reproducible sample loading, an in-bed thermocouple providing precise measurement of ample temperature and reaction exotherms. The system control is from a single integrated program giving control of all operating parameters and of data acquisition and presentation. Featuring a fully programmable automated analysis cycle, all system elements are designed and configured to ensure optimum data authenticity.

Pulse Chemisorption (PCS) operation utilizes the integral multi port rotary valve with quantified volume sample loop to admit discreet aliquots of single component or user-defined multiple component adsorbate uptake measurement. Properties including adsorption isotherms, meta dispersion and surface acidity are readily determined, with the mass spectrometer providing continuous, simultaneous multi component product measurement.

