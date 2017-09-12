New Catalogue Combines Expertise and Product Details

Image Credits: InfraTec

The InfraTec product range of pyroelectric detectors has been developing steadily over the past few years. A new product catalogue shows which single and multichannel sensors the Dresden-based company has to offer for gas analysis, flame detection and NDIR spectroscopy.

Additional contents offer useful information for the selection and use of the detectors

The completely revised overview appears in a German, English and Chinese version. It focuses to an even greater extent on the questions that users of the detectors regularly contact InfraTec about. One example of this is in the chapter discussing current mode and voltage mode. Here, the fundamental advantages and disadvantages of both forms of integrated amplification are outlined by means of understandable texts, formulas, comparisons and layout recommendations.

An entirely new chapter with circuit suggestions was added. Readers will learn what a simple functional test of the detectors looks like, how the analogue signal processing takes place and what influence this has on the dimensioning of the built-in components. An actual application example illustrates the principle structure and function of a gas detection system. This example illustrating the usage of pyroelectric detectors can mark a starting point for users to develop their own equipment.

The concept takes different requirements of the users into account

The extensive information on the fields of application as well as on the five standard types of detectors that InfraTec develops and produces also underline the service character of the catalogue. Thus, it shows how the adaptation of these standard types to specific customer requirements is achieved. One way, for example, is the integration of customer-specific IR-filters. Furthermore, there are selected insights into manufacturing standards, such as the final measurement that every single detector undergoes before leaving the cleanroom of InfraTec.

The new design supports the modernised content-related concept. Large, uniformly designed figures ensure that the information, which consistently guides the reader from general to specific knowledge, is conveyed clearly and descriptively. In this way, readers with different levels of proficiency can access the knowledge. The binding by means of ring binders ensures that the catalogue can be extended at any time by additional data sheets and future publications. Thus, the overview will become a valuable companion for many years to come.