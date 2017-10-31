Pittcon Announces Launch of Pittcon TV to Showcase Innovations in Laboratory Science

Pittcon is pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with WebsEdge to bring unique insight into the Pittcon Conference & Expo in February 2018. Pittcon TV will highlight some of the most exciting and important issues in analytical chemistry. The daily hour long news style TV show will serve a diverse audience encompassing life sciences, pharmaceutical discovery and QA, food safety, environmental, bioterrorism and other emerging markets, which have a focus on laboratory science.

Onsite, Pittcon TV will film interviews, capture session highlights and hear delegates’ insights and reactions from around the conference. It will feature insight into leading work from analytical chemists, laboratory managers and others who identify, quantifies, analyzes or tests the chemical or biological properties of compounds or molecules.

Pittcon TV will also have dedicated pre-recorded slots which will feature in-depth reports from some of the leading academic research and industry initiatives. These five-minute documentary style films will be available to all those who want to premier themselves to the industry as thought leaders.

In the next few months WebsEdge will reaching out to organizations to discuss the opportunity of producing a film about their work, to be included in the Pittcon TV 2018 program. There is a cost to be featured on these pre-recorded slots and only a limited number of organization will be able to take part in Pittcon TV 2018.

Pittcon TV will be available across the conference venue and online. At the conference itself, Pittcon TV will be on screens around the venue as well as available in selected hotel rooms. We will also make the program content available on the event website, on YouTube, as well as across social media channels.

The Head of Partnerships at WebsEdge, Tom Sapsted, has said "We are truly excited to be working on this brand new initiative. It will serve as van important avenue to enhance the Pittcon meeting while also bringing a spotlight onto the biggest innovations in the industry."

For more information about how to get involved in sponsored case study films, please contact Tom Sapsted, Head of Partnerships at WebsEdge- [email protected]