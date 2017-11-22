Hammer Hit Dynamics Studied with the MPV-800 Multipoint Vibrometer

 

Hammers come in many varieties. The design of hammers can be for specific use functions and can also be for comfort or efficiency in the hands of the user. Two types of hammers, a steel head sledge hammer with a fiber reinforced handle and rubber grip and a rubber mallet with a wooden handle are used in this study.

The hammers are measured for dynamic response on their own and the dynamic response transmitted to an arm when using the hammers are captured.

Polytec’s Multipoint Vibrometer (MPV-800) is an instrument that captures dynamic response data simultaneously at up to 48 points using lasers. Vibration can be captured at 48 discrete locations in 1D mode, or up to 16 points for resolving the complete 3D motion.  

For more information on MPV-800 Multipoint Vibrometer please click here

 

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Safe and Fast Particle Grinding to the Nano-Range

Comminution is an essential part of any analytical, pharmaceutical or chemical laboratory where is plays an important role in sample homogenization, nanoparticle creation or simply to improve the reactivity of a solid sample.

Safe and Fast Particle Grinding to the Nano-Range

Keeping up with the Growing Demand of Data Centers

In today’s society, the quantity of data is growing rapidly. For data to be used in many applications it must be stored in a safe and fast manner; but also be retrievable 24/7 365 days a year. Data centers are demanding more and more power.

Keeping up with the Growing Demand of Data Centers
Acrylic Blast Plastic Media

Acrylic Blast Plastic Media

Acrylic Blast Media, ‘softer’ than melamine or urea, is suggested for removing coatings and paint from aircraft, trucks, cars, tractors, rail cars, motor homes, vans and marine vessels.

From Composition Materials

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »