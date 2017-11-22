Hammer Hit Dynamics Studied with the MPV-800 Multipoint Vibrometer

Hammers come in many varieties. The design of hammers can be for specific use functions and can also be for comfort or efficiency in the hands of the user. Two types of hammers, a steel head sledge hammer with a fiber reinforced handle and rubber grip and a rubber mallet with a wooden handle are used in this study.

The hammers are measured for dynamic response on their own and the dynamic response transmitted to an arm when using the hammers are captured.

Polytec’s Multipoint Vibrometer (MPV-800) is an instrument that captures dynamic response data simultaneously at up to 48 points using lasers. Vibration can be captured at 48 discrete locations in 1D mode, or up to 16 points for resolving the complete 3D motion.

