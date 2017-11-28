Highly Flexible Addition Cured Silicone Offers Low Thermal Resistance

Master Bond MasterSil 151TC was developed to improve thermal management for electronic assemblies in bonding and gap filling applications.

This 100% solids silicone compound features a thermal conductivity of 10-12 BTU•in/ft2•hr•°F [1.44-1.73 W/(m•K)] and superior electrical insulation properties. Volume resistivity is >1014 ohm-cm.

This two component, room temperature curing formulation contains a special blend of ultra fine thermal conductive fillers and can be applied in very thin sections, this significantly enhances its heat transfer capabilities. Thermal resistance for MasterSil 151TC is an impressive 7-10 x 10-6 K•m2/W. Venkat Nandivada, manager of technical support.

Additionally this product was designed to guard against hostile environmental conditions. It has excellent resistance to water and can withstand exposure to rigorous vibration, impact, shock, thermal cycling, salt spray, and airborne contaminants. Shrinkage upon cure is low. MasterSil 151TC has good flow properties, an elongation of 90-110% and a Shore A hardness of 80-90. It adheres well to most substrates without the use of primers. Serviceability is from -65°F to +400°F.

MasterSil 151TC has a working life of 2-4 hours for a 100 gram batch at 75°F. Most importantly this composition has a low exotherm upon cure. The color of Part A is white, Part B is clear. This durable product can be dispensed on complex shapes and delivers cost effective, reliable long term performance. It may be used in LED lighting, automotive, semiconductor packaging, communication, consumer electronic and energy industries. MasterSil 151TC is available for purchase in ounce, ½ pint, pint, quart kits.