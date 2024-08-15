Non-Drip Epoxy Features Acid Resistance

Master Bond EP21ARHTND-2 is a two part epoxy adhesive, designed to withstand prolonged exposure to a wide range of chemicals.

Image Credit: Master Bond Inc.

“The system’s chemical resistance was successfully tested in chemicals such as 98% sulfuric acid, 25% hydrochloric acid, 20% phosphoric acid, and 15% nitric acid, by soaking cured samples for more than 12 months”, says Senior Product Engineer Rohit Ramnath. “The product also passes the damp heat reliability testing by withstanding 1000 hours of 85°C and 85% Relative Humidity (RH).”

Although EP21ARHTND-2 is capable of curing at room temperature, to optimize its acid resistance properties, a cure schedule of overnight at ambient temperatures, followed by a heat cure of 150-200°F for 2-4 hours or longer is typically recommended. It is a reliable electrical insulator with a volume resistivity greater than 1014 ohm-cm at 75°F, and dielectric strength of 440 volts/mil at 75°F for a 1/8-inch test specimen. Other noteworthy properties include a tensile strength of 9,000-10,000 psi, and a Shore D hardness of 75-85. The adhesive provides good heat resistance and is serviceable from -60°F to +400°F.

EP21ARHTND-2 does not contain solvents and is RoHS compliant. The product bonds well to metals, ceramics, composites, rubbers and plastics. It features a smooth paste-like consistency and will not flow, or sag once applied, making it ideal for bonding and sealing applications. It is available for use in ½ pint, pint, quart and gallon container kits. Specialty packaging can also be provided in 50 ml (cc) double barrel cartridges, which not only eliminates the need for manual measuring as well as mixing, but also enables the possibility of manual or automated dispensing.

Master Bond Chemically Resistant Epoxy Systems

