Revised Range of High Temperature Industrial Chamber Furnaces

Carbolite Gero have recently re-engineered their range of floor-standing High Temperature In-dustrial Chamber Furnaces (HTF).

The new HTF models range from 64 to 514 useable litres and all feature ‘up and away’ parallel opening doors for improved operator safety. The maximum cham-ber temperature is 1600°C, 1700°C or 1800°C depending on requirements. Carbo-lite Gero’s high purity chamber insulation material provides excellent resistance to thermal stresses while the fan assisted air flow and double shell construction ensures the outer case conforms to the BS EN 61010 workplace safety requirements. For unattended operation over-temperature protection is fitted as standard.

These high-quality robust furnaces use free radiating molybdenum disilicide Kanthal Super heating elements to ensure rapid heating. This creates the perfect solution for applications including the heat treatment of technical ceramic materials, testing the thermal stability of semi-conductor materials and the sintering of metal (technical) ceramic composite materials.

When debinding is required prior to the sintering process, Carbolite Gero offers a debinding package especially for the HTF range with a propane gas afterburner. This ensures that all gaseous by-products that are generated during the debinding process are burnt off. Once the debinding process is complete the HTF temperature automatically increases to begin the sintering process.

The Carbolite Gero HTF range can be fitted with one of a range of sophisticated digital controllers, multi-segment programmers and data loggers which can be fitted with RS232, RS485 or Ethernet communications. These options deliver precise repeatable temperatures with ramps, dwells and cooling.

