Furnace Range for Graphitisation at Temperatures up to 3000 °C

Related Stories

LHTG 200-300/30-1G Automatic Up to 3000 ºC Optional Hydrogen Package

CARBOLITE GERO offers a range of furnaces up to 3000 °C which are perfectly suitable for the various requirements of graphitization. Heat treatment up to 3000 °C under inert atmosphere induces the structural change from highly disordered or defective carbon atom structures into a perfectly three-dimensional crystal of pure graphite, an important material for a multitude of applications.

For starting material which consists solely of carbon atoms and is very clean with minor impurities, a graphite furnace of the LHTG range or the HTK range up to 3000 °C is suitable. Both, heating elements and insulation of the cold wall furnaces consist of high quality graphite materials. The top loader furnace LHTG is fitted with a circular mantle heater in a perfectly symmetrical meander. In the front loader chamber furnace HTK GR the sample is heated symmetrically from four sides.

If organic matter of unknown composition, or containing a large amount of impurities is used for graphitisation, it is recommended to purify the sample by pre-carbonisation under inert gas atmosphere before heat treatment in a more sensitive high temperature graphite furnace. This can be done in a low temperature hot wall furnace of the GLO range up to 1100 °C.

For samples consisting of carbon atoms with only little impurities CARBOLITE GERO offers specialized HTK graphite furnaces with dedicated debinding equipment, where carbonisation and graphitisation are carried out in one heat treatment step. Those furnaces are equipped with a retort and an intelligent gas guidance system which assures that the impurities are safely discharged from the furnace into the afterburner.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Versatile and Affordable Cryogenic Coolers

Cryogenic cooling systems are a necessity for the vast majority of modern physics labs, where they are used to keep experiment temperatures at extreme lows. It is only at such low temperatures that the level of residual noise becomes low enough for sensitive measurements to take place.

Versatile and Affordable Cryogenic Coolers

New Technology for Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printed Parts

Current techniques for additive manufacturing and 3D printed parts are out dated and inefficient. In this interview Bob Bosinski, Vice President of Operations at PostProcess Technologies talks to AZoM about the Hybrid DECI Duo system and it benefits.

New Technology for Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printed Parts
Viscometer – V-PAD FGB V-Series

Viscometer – V-PAD FGB V-Series

The FGB V-Series V-PAD Viscometer features an extraordinary design and a sophisticated technology. The unit provides unique and ground-breaking options for the users. An intuitive mobile application is used to control the V-PAD viscometer.

From Fungilab

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »