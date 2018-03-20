Deltech, Inc. (Deltech Furnaces) Achieves ISO 9001 Certification

Manufacturing Division announced today it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification for the quality management system implemented at its Denver, Colorado location.

The scope of Deltech’s certification, issued through Denver-based ISO 9001 management certification firm, Platinum Registration, Inc., includes “design and manufacture of electric laboratory and production scale furnaces and related control systems”.

“Deltech is currently celebrating 50 years of service to the ceramic, glass, and petrology communities,” said Ryan White, a member of Deltech’s engineering staff and the company’s Quality Manager. “So it is particularly exciting and fitting that we have achieved this significant milestone this year.”

www.deltechfurnaces.com

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Image Analysis Based Microhardness Testing

Image analysis through microhardness testing is a key area for many industries such as automotive, space and aeronautics, manufacturing, in this interview John LeCoche talks about the importance of this and how Clemex provides solutions for this.

Image Analysis Based Microhardness Testing
The Cleaving Station with Mat

The Cleaving Station with Mat

In addition to everything in the Wafer Cleaving Kit (CSK-200M-LG), The Cleaving Station includes a 12” x 18” self-healing cutting mat, two diamond scribes for marking and scribing, one pen style diamond scribe, and cleaving pliers.

From LatticeGear
Extremely High-Temperature Heat Flux Sensor - HTHFS-01

Extremely High-Temperature Heat Flux Sensor - HTHFS-01

The HTHFS-01 heat flux sensor made of high-temperature resistant materials and housed within an Inconel casing that also protects the measurement leads against extreme temperatures, is the first commercially available sensor that can operate up to 1000 ºC (1800 F).

From FluxTeq
Using the Fusion TEM Heating System for TEM and SEM

Using the Fusion TEM Heating System for TEM and SEM

Fusion heating and electrical systems convert a standard SEM or TEM into an in-situ laboratory. The new Fusion TEM Heating System from Protochips manipulates heating, electrical, and electrothermal processes within the electron microscope, enabling customers to view samples at atomic resolution imaging under real world conditions.

From Protochips

More Content from Deltech, Inc

See all content from Deltech, Inc