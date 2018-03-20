Deltech, Inc. (Deltech Furnaces) Achieves ISO 9001 Certification

Manufacturing Division announced today it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification for the quality management system implemented at its Denver, Colorado location.

The scope of Deltech’s certification, issued through Denver-based ISO 9001 management certification firm, Platinum Registration, Inc., includes “design and manufacture of electric laboratory and production scale furnaces and related control systems”.

“Deltech is currently celebrating 50 years of service to the ceramic, glass, and petrology communities,” said Ryan White, a member of Deltech’s engineering staff and the company’s Quality Manager. “So it is particularly exciting and fitting that we have achieved this significant milestone this year.”

