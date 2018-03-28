Spectro Scientific Wins BAE Systems Gold Supplier Award For Product Quality and Delivery Performance

Spectro Scientific, one of the world’s largest suppliers of oil, fuel, and processed-water analysis instrumentation and software, has won a Gold Supplier Award for its 2017 service from BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems sector, a global aerospace and defense manufacturer. Spectro provides BAE Systems with the SpectrOil M Series – RDE elemental analyzer for oil and fuel, a compact, rugged, transportable and easy to use optical spectrometer that meets military shock, vibration, and environmental test standards.

On March 6, 2018, in Manchester, New Hampshire, BAE Systems hosted its first Partner 2 Win Supplier Symposium to recognize suppliers, including Spectro, who have provided outstanding service and partnership in exceeding customer requirements. Spectro achieved gold-tier status by scoring 100 percent in both product quality and delivery, measurably exceeding the average performance of other companies in its subcontracts commodity group.

Yuegang Zhao, Spectro Scientific senior vice president, said, “This Gold Supplier Award recognizes our company’s ability to provide top quality products in a timely way, as well as Spectro’s technological leadership in fluid analysis systems and software.”