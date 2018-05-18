JEOL and Digital Surf partner to launch SMILE VIEW™ Map software

Tokyo, Japan & Besançon, France: leading high-tech equipment company JEOL and Digital Surf, creator of Mountains® surface and image analysis technology, today announced the release of SMILE VIEW™ Map software for users of JEOL’s cutting-edge scanning electron microscope (SEM) systems.

This new release will be of great benefit to researchers and engineers working in a wide range of application areas including nanotechnology, metals, semiconductors, ceramics, medicine and biology.

SMILE VIEW™ Map gives users access to a powerful set of features for visualizing, analyzing and reporting their data including:

  • Super-fast 3D reconstruction of surface topography from one or more SEM images
  • 3D visualization at any zoom level or angle plus surface metrology
  • Image enhancement & colorization: from black and white to color in just a few clicks
  • Characterization of surface roughness and texture in accordance with all the latest standards (ISO, JIS, ASME etc.)
  • Easy report generation: turn data into accurate, visual analysis reports and export in standard file formats

Intuitive,

interactive workflow for increased throughput

3D topography of a polished solder surface reconstructed from SEM images using SMILE VIEW™ Map software  

Quick and easy report publication export in PDF and Word of multi-page documents

SMILE VIEWTM Map is a highly accurate tool for SEM data imaging, analysis and metrology. The new software is set to greatly enhance customer experience and will provide the JEOL SEM community worldwide with an extensive selection of tools, all consolidated in one easy-to-use software interface.

