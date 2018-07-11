Custom High Pressure Parallel Reactors

Proven in numerous installations worldwide, the Asynt High Pressure Parallel Reactor can be custom configured to optimally suit applications including homogeneous and heterogeneous catalysis, hydrogenation, carbonylation, corrosion testing, parallel synthesis and screening.

Typically constructed from durable 316 stainless steel - the High Pressure Parallel Reactor is an affordable, compact unit that can be used to screen 10 x 30 ml reactions at pressures of up to 200 bar and temperatures of 320°C. The High Pressure Parallel Reactor can be used with a hotplate stirrer or can be customised to have more rapid heating and/or multiple temperature zones.

There are a wide variety of options available to customise this versatile parallel reactor, from facilities for internal cell measurement, sealed sample/additions valves, condenser jackets, electrical heating options, liquid charging systems, gas supply/mixing systems, air driven stirrers, purged heating chambers, and many more.  Drawing upon skilled UK craftsmen – Asynt can also build these reactors from alternative materials including Hastelloy, Inconel, Titanium and alloy steels, allowing for greater heat capacity and use with particularly corrosive or caustic chemicals.

Individually designed  to optimally suit a wide spectrum of needs, each Asynt High Pressure Parallel Reactor is extremely easy to set-up (one simple closure) and has a fail-safe mechanism to protect the operator.

All Asynt high pressure reactors conform toa wide range of national and international safety standards, including the Pressure Equipment Directive 97/23/EC (PED), Pressure Systems Safety Regulations 2000 (PSSR) and British Compressed Gases CP4 Rev2 (1998). For further information please visit https://www.asynt.com/product/custom-high-pressure-parallel-reactors/ or contact Asynt on +44-1638-781709 / [email protected]

