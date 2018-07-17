Minus K Technology’s U.S. Educational Giveaway

Over the past 25 years, Minus K Technology has had the privilege of working with businesses, universities and laboratories all over the world, supplying superior vibration isolation products for research within universities, aerospace, audio reproduction, crystal growth, neuroscience, biology, chemistry, physics and a number of other fields.  As we celebrate 25 years of successful partnerships, we look forward to creating many more in the years to come.

In celebration of reaching this milestone, Minus K is giving away $20,000* dollars worth of our patented superior performing negative-stiffness low-frequency vibration isolators to colleges in the United States.  If you have an AFM, Electron Microscope, Interferometer, Laser Optical System, Micro Hardness Tester, or any other special equipment that would be assisted by our vibration isolation, simply fill out the attached form and send it back to [email protected]. If you’re one of the top applicants, we’ll send you one of these free vibration isolators to assist you with your research.

Recipients of a Minus K isolator will be chosen based on the proposed use and applicability of the isolators. The grant application must be returned to Minus K via email ([email protected]) or fax (310-348-9638). The submission deadline for applications is February 28, 2019.

