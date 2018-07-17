Two Part Epoxy Adhesive for Structural Bonding Features Long Pot Life

Master Bond EP21ND-LP was created for structural bonding applications involving large surface areas. It has an advantageously long working life of 2-4 hours at 75°F for a 100 gram mass. Its smooth paste consistency makes it convenient to apply and use. Shore D hardness is 70-80 when mixed in a one to one mix ratio by weight or volume. Moreover, certain properties of the epoxy can be altered by adjusting the mix ratio. For example, adding more of Part A to obtain a 2:1 mix ratio will produce a formulation with a more rigid cure. Conversely, adding more of Part B in a 1:2 mix ratio will provide the epoxy with a more forgiving cure. EP21ND-LP cures at room temperature or more rapidly at elevated temperatures.

EP21ND-LP achieves high strength, durable bonds and has excellent gap filling properties. Its tensile strength ranges between 6,000 to 7,000 psi. It withstands thermal cycling and has a coefficient of thermal expansion of 50-55 x 10-6/in/in/°C. This dimensionally stable epoxy also offers reliable electrical insulation with a volume resistivity greater than 1014 ohm-cm.

The standard color of Part A is gray and Part B amber, although the epoxy can be formulated in a wide array of colors. It can be used in the electronic, electrical, computer, appliance, chemical, aerospace and specialty OEM industries. It is available in ½ pint, pint, quart and gallon kits.

Master Bond Two Component Epoxy Systems

Master Bond EP21ND-LP adheres well to numerous substrates such as metals, composites, glass, ceramics and many types of rubbers and plastics, forming high physical strength bonds. Read more about Master Bond’s two component epoxy systems and their versatile properties at https://www.masterbond.com/products/two-component-epoxy-adhesives or contact Tech Support. Phone: +1-201-343-8983 Fax: +1-201-343-2132 Email: [email protected]ond.com.