Malvern Panalytical and Micromeritics Instruments Announce Collaborative Partnership

Micromeritics Instruments and Malvern Panalytical have today announced a new collaborative sales partnership. This strategic relationship brings together two highly respected, market-leading instrument providers to offer customers an extensive and effective combined solution approach for materials and particle characterization. In several key markets around the world, Micromeritics will serve as a non-exclusive distributor for the World’s most widely used Dynamic Light Scattering (DLS) and Zeta Potential measurement systems, Malvern Panalytical’s Zetasizer range. This will ultimately help drive customer innovation by helping to improve the performance of both products and processes.

Malvern Panalytical’s Zetasizer Ultra - Advance with Confidence (Credit: Malvern Panalytical)

“Collaborating with a progressive innovator and highly respected leader such as Malvern Panalytical aligns with our strategic development to deliver greater value in analytical instrument solutions for our customers,” said Preston Hendrix, President of Micromeritics Instruments. “Micromeritics has always put our customers’ interests first, and this partnership is further proof of that commitment to deliver excellence in materials characterization.”

Paolo Carmassi, President of Malvern Panalytical, also highlighted the importance of this collaboration in supporting customers and commented that “access to critical analytical data is essential to generating the insight required to enable rapid, cost-effective development of innovative new materials, products and processes. Our partnership with Micromeritics will assist scientists and engineers in obtaining this critical data, bringing increased tangible value to our customers and growing our capability to effectively support applications we currently do not serve.”

This announcement follows the recent acquisitions by Micromeritics of Freeman Technology Corporation, Ltd (Gloucestershire, UK) and Process Integral Development S.L. (Madrid, Spain), providing capabilities for process and product optimization across a wide variety of applications. The Zetasizer distribution agreement further adds to this capability, providing support for the development of novel nanomaterials.

Source: http://www.malvernpanalytical.com/