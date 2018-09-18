ESPion Electrostatic Probe enhanced for Atmospheric Plasma Characterisation

Performance of the Hiden ESPion Langmuir-style electrostatic plasma probe is further expanded with the introduction of a user-accessible Bohm Criterion function within the ESPionSoft probe operating program to enable data compensation for probe operation in low-temperature collisional plasma at pressures up to atmosphere.

Operating in both RF and DC plasma, the system automatically reports the critical characteristics of electron density/energy distribution, electron temperature, ion density, plasma potential and floating potential, providing the rapid accurate feedback essential for plasma-based process analysis and control. Systems are designed for monitoring of both continuous and pulsed plasma processes, the fast on-board software-controlled gating circuitry enabling ESPion to provide high-resolution segmented temporal analyses through pulse frequencies as high as 3MHz with acquisition trigger resolution of just 62.5 nanoseconds. Probes may be operated in both static and dynamic modes, with fully-programmable UHV-compatible linear motion drives offering linear travel ranges to 900mm. Our custom design team will be please to review any specialised operational requirements.

For full details on this or any other Hiden Products contact Hiden Analytical at [email protected] or visit the main website: www.HidenAnalytical.com.