Metrohm Introduces a Robust Handheld Raman Analyzer, Mira DS

Metrohm is excited to offer Mira DS, a robust handheld Raman analyzer for Defense and Security. Mira DS permits safe and accurate identification of complex white powder street drugs by any user, anywhere. Identification begins with Smart Acquire and succeeds through Mixture Matching to internal Illicit Libraries. Mira DS supplies immediate information for fast decisions in critical situations.

How can law enforcement effectively fight against drugs that destroy communities when faced with illicit substances mixed with a myriad of cutting agents and deep forensic laboratory backlogs? The answer is Mira DS from Metrohm Raman.

Chemical expertise at the touch of a screen

Mira DS brings the reliability and accuracy of laboratory analysis to first responders in the field, permitting rapid and accurate identification of narcotics and excipients. With this compact device, demand for forensic analysis is reduced and law enforcement decisions can be made with safety, speed, and precision. Mira DS is equipped with embedded algorithms that automatically optimize acquisition parameters in order to acquire highest quality spectra (Smart Aquire). These spectra are automatically compared within on-board libraries of illicit materials and immediate results appear. Up to three components in a mixture can be identified and reported with accompanying information including qualifiers and color-coded hazard warnings.

Mira DS advantages at a glance:

Mira DS brings sophisticated chemical analysis out of the lab and onto the streets

Smart Acquire automates sampling and identification to provide best quality results to any user in seconds

An array of attachments for safe sampling of street drugs

Proprietary tagged libraries provide color-coded hazard warnings upon identification of illicit substances

