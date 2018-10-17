Posted in | Materials Research

Metrohm Ion Chromatography Systems Integrated in Waters’ Empower Software

Waters™ leading chromatography data software (CDS), Empower™, increases versatility with the introduction of control for Metrohm ion chromatographs. Laboratories can now perform all their chromatographic applications (including ion chromatography) on one universal software platform. This provides the opportunity to increase efficiency, lower costs, and benefit from faster sample turnaround.

The integration of the Metrohm IC instruments is based on a dedicated driver developed by Metrohm. This enables Empower users to program, control, and monitor all components of their Metrohm system in a familiar software environment. Empower software enables laboratories to appropriately manage data and ensure the traceability of all electronic records, meta data, and analytical results consistent with FDA 21 CFR Part 11 requirements.

Leveraging a single Enterprise CDS, like Empower, minimizes the need for staff to learn multiple applications, and simplifies and reduces validation costs.

Over the last twenty-five years, Waters’ Empower Software has provided the gold standard for CDS, defining clear standards for laboratories across the globe. Empower Software has a global reach, with over 475,000 users worldwide on over 4,000 networks. With the recent introduction of Empower Cloud, Waters’ customers can also leverage the power of the internet to procure technology and further drive operational efficiency.

